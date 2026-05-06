Family Dispute Turns Fatal: Bouncer Shoots Dead His Two Sisters-In-Law In Raipur
Enraged over not being allowed to meet his child, a man in Chhattisgarh has shot dead his two sisters-in-law.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Raipur: A domestic dispute turned deadly in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, when a man allegedly opened fire on his two sisters-in-law after being denied access to his child. While one victim died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital, police said.
The incident took place in Mowa area under Pandri police station within the Raipur police commissionerate on Tuesday.
The shooter, identified as Jitendra Verma, works as a bouncer and possesses a licensed pistol.
Police said the accused used his licensed pistol to open fire on his sisters-in-law.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayank Gurjar, Jitendra Verma had been embroiled in a dispute with his wife, Khileshwari Verma, for the last several months.
On Tuesday, after a heated verbal altercation, his wife took their child to the home of her sister, Gitanjali Verma. She left the child there and proceeded to the residence of her other sister Durgeshwari Verma.
Late at night, the accused, Jitendra, attempted to contact his wife. However, he was unable to speak with her, and in a fit of rage, he went to his sister-in-law's house with a pistol, police said.
"He began insisting on seeing the child, demanding access to the child from both of his sisters-in-law, Gitanjali and Durgeshwari. They informed him that the child was not at the house and asked him to leave the premises. Enraged by this refusal, the accused opened indiscriminate fire," Gurjar said.
Hasan Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pandri Police Station, said a detailed investigation is investigating. "A bullet struck Gitanjali on the forehead, resulting in her death on the spot. A second bullet hit Durgeshwari in the abdomen. She was admitted to DKS Hospital in critical condition, where she passed away," he said.
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