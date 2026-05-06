ETV Bharat / state

Family Dispute Turns Fatal: Bouncer Shoots Dead His Two Sisters-In-Law In Raipur

The accused shot dead his two sisters in law after a dispute with his wife ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: A domestic dispute turned deadly in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, when a man allegedly opened fire on his two sisters-in-law after being denied access to his child. While one victim died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital, police said.

The incident took place in Mowa area under Pandri police station within the Raipur police commissionerate on Tuesday.

The shooter, identified as Jitendra Verma, works as a bouncer and possesses a licensed pistol.

Police said the accused used his licensed pistol to open fire on his sisters-in-law.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayank Gurjar, Jitendra Verma had been embroiled in a dispute with his wife, Khileshwari Verma, for the last several months.