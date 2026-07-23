ETV Bharat / state

Rains Leave Gujarat Waterlogged, Trains Suspended

Gandhinagar: After a dry spell, the second round of the monsoon has wreaked havoc in Gujarat, with rains leading to severe flooding and disruption of daily life, especially in South Gujarat.

The worst-affected district is Valsad, which experienced over 36 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy rains have also caused devastation in Navsari, Surat, and Tapi.

Record rainfall in Umerpada and Umargam has worsened the situation, flooding several low-lying areas and significantly affecting transportation. Rail services between Surat and Mumbai were suspended due to waterlogged tracks disrupting operations on the Western Railway. Major trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, such as the Karnavati Express and the Double Decker Express, have had to be halted mid-journey due to the rains.

Rainfall and rescue operations

Officials said that Valsad received the highest rainfall in the state at over 36 inches within 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for all South Gujarat districts and warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next seven days.

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and five State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on the ground in Valsad. Two additional NDRF teams from New Delhi are expected to arrive later today. An Army unit of 70 personnel, accompanied by five boats and a 25-member fire department team, is also being deployed to support rescue and relief efforts.

Schools and colleges in Surat will stay closed on July 24. In Gandhinagar, educational institutions from Anganwadis to colleges have also been ordered to shut down, while authorities in Ahmedabad have asked individual institutions to determine closures based on local conditions.

Ahmedabad Inundated