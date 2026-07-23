Rains Leave Gujarat Waterlogged, Trains Suspended
Valsad records over 36 inches of rain in 24 hours; IMD issues red alert, rescue teams deployed as heavy rainfall is forecast for another week.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Gandhinagar: After a dry spell, the second round of the monsoon has wreaked havoc in Gujarat, with rains leading to severe flooding and disruption of daily life, especially in South Gujarat.
The worst-affected district is Valsad, which experienced over 36 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy rains have also caused devastation in Navsari, Surat, and Tapi.
Record rainfall in Umerpada and Umargam has worsened the situation, flooding several low-lying areas and significantly affecting transportation. Rail services between Surat and Mumbai were suspended due to waterlogged tracks disrupting operations on the Western Railway. Major trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, such as the Karnavati Express and the Double Decker Express, have had to be halted mid-journey due to the rains.
Rainfall and rescue operations
Officials said that Valsad received the highest rainfall in the state at over 36 inches within 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for all South Gujarat districts and warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next seven days.
Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and five State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on the ground in Valsad. Two additional NDRF teams from New Delhi are expected to arrive later today. An Army unit of 70 personnel, accompanied by five boats and a 25-member fire department team, is also being deployed to support rescue and relief efforts.
Schools and colleges in Surat will stay closed on July 24. In Gandhinagar, educational institutions from Anganwadis to colleges have also been ordered to shut down, while authorities in Ahmedabad have asked individual institutions to determine closures based on local conditions.
Ahmedabad Inundated
Ahmedabad faced widespread flooding after receiving over six inches of rain on Thursday. Authorities released 29,000 cusecs of water were released by opening 15 gates of the Vasna Barrage. Three major underpasses were closed due to waterlogging. Areas including Sola, Gota, S.G. Highway, Chandlodia, Bodakdev, Pakwan Crossroads, Mansi Crossroads, Vastrapur, Jodhpur, Thaltej, Ambli, Bopal, Sindhu Bhavan, and Juhapura were submerged. In the Thaltej area, floodwater entered many homes, creating difficulties for residents.
Seven-Day Rain Warning
The state government is closely monitoring the situation from a control room in Gandhinagar, as the IMD predicts continued rain over the next week. A Red Alert is in effect for southern Gujarat, including Surat, Tapi, and Valsad. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Anand, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, and Bhavnagar.
South Gujarat Bears The Brunt
Ongoing heavy rain over the last three days has left Vapi in Valsad district with knee-deep water, disrupting traffic and daily life. Schools in the town have been closed for the second straight day as rescue teams carry out relief operations.
PM Reviews Situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the flood situation and assured support from the Centre for rescue, relief, and public safety efforts. Chief Minister Patel also discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured all necessary assistance from the Centre.
"Under the Chief Minister's leadership, the administrative machinery is fully prepared to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property during the heavy rains. Citizens are urged to follow the instructions issued by the authorities and remain cautious," said the Gujarat government.
Also Read