ETV Bharat / state

Rains Lash Mumbai For Second Day, Cool Breeze Brings Respite

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder on Monday morning, with some areas recording intense showers in just one hour, civic officials said.

Rains lashed parts of the city for the second consecutive day, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and humidity. Overcast skies and a cool breeze made the morning pleasant across the metropolis.

The southwest monsoon generally reaches Mumbai around June 10, but its onset has been delayed this year. While the monsoon advanced into south Konkan earlier this month, its further progress was stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

On Monday morning, showers, accompanied by thunder, lashed several parts of the city, leading to reduced visibility and affecting traffic movement at some locations, officials said. No major waterlogging or any other rain-related incident was reported during the period. Public transport services were also operating normally, they added.