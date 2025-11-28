Rains Flood Banana Plantations In Tamil Nadu, Farmers Using Boats To Salvage Produce
Banana plantations in Chemmarikulam Kasba area of Thoothukudi district have been damaged due to heavy rains.
Thoothukudi: Farmers in Tamil Nadu are suffering huge losses as large areas of banana plantations have been submerged in floodwater following heavy rains. With bananas that were ready for harvest being damaged, farmers are using boats to navigate through submerged fields and salvage their produce.
The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu causing heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi, resulting in flooding of the Thamirabarani river.
While the heavy downpour threw normal life out of gear, farmers have been left in distress, facing huge financial losses. With constant flooding in Thamirabarani river, water was released from the southern canal in the Srivaikundam dam. Due to this, floodwaters reached Chemmarikulam Kasba area and entered the banana plantations.
Around 50,000 banana plants, along with papaya plants planted as intercrops, were severely damaged. Farmers rued that the damage occurred at a time when the bananas were ready to be harvested.
In such a situation, farmers are seen cutting bananas by navigating flooded fields on boats and bringing those to the shore. Farmers have to travel for around 300 metres in floodwater to harvest the bananas, load them onto boats and bring them back to the shore.
Also since farmers are not getting appropriate price for the bananas here, all the harvested bananas are being exported to other districts.
Furthermore, the farmers have called for government assistance for their losses. They demanded that the government provide them with compensation for the damages caused by the rains.
Social activists have urged the district administration to take steps to rescue the crops ready for harvest from the submerged lot as farmers are dangerously loading large quantities of bananas onto boats.
