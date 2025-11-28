ETV Bharat / state

Rains Flood Banana Plantations In Tamil Nadu, Farmers Using Boats To Salvage Produce

Thoothukudi: Farmers in Tamil Nadu are suffering huge losses as large areas of banana plantations have been submerged in floodwater following heavy rains. With bananas that were ready for harvest being damaged, farmers are using boats to navigate through submerged fields and salvage their produce.

The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu causing heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi, resulting in flooding of the Thamirabarani river.

While the heavy downpour threw normal life out of gear, farmers have been left in distress, facing huge financial losses. With constant flooding in Thamirabarani river, water was released from the southern canal in the Srivaikundam dam. Due to this, floodwaters reached Chemmarikulam Kasba area and entered the banana plantations.

Around 50,000 banana plants, along with papaya plants planted as intercrops, were severely damaged. Farmers rued that the damage occurred at a time when the bananas were ready to be harvested.