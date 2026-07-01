ETV Bharat / state

Rains Batter Mumbai As Water Logging Reported In Many Areas And Local Railway Services Delayed

Mumbai: Rains continue to lash Mumbai city and its suburbs, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai over the next few days. The financial capital has been placed under an orange alert for July 1, July 2 and July 3, as authorities have warned residents to remain cautious in the current intense monsoon activity.

"Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall towards night/morning," said a statement issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the last two days, several parts of Mumbai received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas. There were delays on suburban trains on the Western and Central lines. Crowds thronged the Thane station as authorities issued a caution.

Waterlogging and train delays

Waterlogging in several low-lying areas disrupted traffic. Areas including Marine Lines, Prabhadevi, Byculla, Lalbaug, Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, Kurla, Mulund and Kanjurmarg received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Suburban local railway services on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines were delayed. The Andheri Subway was closed to traffic after approximately five feet of water accumulated there. A fault in the overhead electric (OHE) wire on the Harbour Line caused several local trains to stall mid-route, causing significant inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

Some local trains stalled mid-journey, while many others ran behind schedule. A railway technical team arrived at the site and immediately undertook repair work; services on the Harbour Line remained disrupted for some time during the repairs. This technical failure also impacted some services on the Western and Central Railway lines.