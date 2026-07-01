Rains Batter Mumbai As Water Logging Reported In Many Areas And Local Railway Services Delayed
IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the next two days
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Mumbai: Rains continue to lash Mumbai city and its suburbs, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai over the next few days. The financial capital has been placed under an orange alert for July 1, July 2 and July 3, as authorities have warned residents to remain cautious in the current intense monsoon activity.
"Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall towards night/morning," said a statement issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
In the last two days, several parts of Mumbai received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas. There were delays on suburban trains on the Western and Central lines. Crowds thronged the Thane station as authorities issued a caution.
Waterlogging and train delays
Waterlogging in several low-lying areas disrupted traffic. Areas including Marine Lines, Prabhadevi, Byculla, Lalbaug, Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, Kurla, Mulund and Kanjurmarg received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.
Suburban local railway services on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines were delayed. The Andheri Subway was closed to traffic after approximately five feet of water accumulated there. A fault in the overhead electric (OHE) wire on the Harbour Line caused several local trains to stall mid-route, causing significant inconvenience to thousands of commuters.
Some local trains stalled mid-journey, while many others ran behind schedule. A railway technical team arrived at the site and immediately undertook repair work; services on the Harbour Line remained disrupted for some time during the repairs. This technical failure also impacted some services on the Western and Central Railway lines.
Death of a pedestrian at Walkeshwar
Meanwhile, Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar, (51), a pedestrian, was passing under an MHADA building when a portion of the third-floor balcony of the Surya Prakash building in the Babulnath area, near Walkeshwar, at 11:22 PM on Tuesday. According to civic officials, "part of the third-floor balcony of the ground-plus-three-storey Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) cessed building gave way."
Bharaskar was rescued and taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead at JJ Hospital, according to hospital authorities. Emergency teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST, ward staff, ambulance services and BMC rushed to the spot after receiving information. Safety measures were implemented in the area following the incident.
Orange Alert
IMD has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the next few hours. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in some areas; citizens have been urged to avoid venturing out unless necessary, steer clear of low-lying areas, and adhere to the administration's instructions," the weather body said.
According to the weather department's forecast, the monsoon has revived along the Konkan coast, and heavy rainfall is expected across Mumbai and several other parts of the state over the next four to five days. Warnings regarding gusty winds accompanied by lightning alerts have also been issued.
The administration has kept emergency response systems on standby, while the railways, BMC and the disaster management department are continuously monitoring the situation.