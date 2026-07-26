ETV Bharat / state

Pilgrim Footfall Declines As Rains, Landslides Disrupt Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun: Continuous rainfall and frequent landslides have disrupted the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, reducing daily pilgrim numbers even as over 45 lakh devotees have made it to the shrines despite challenges posed by inclement weather.

As per the official figures, a total of 4,523,412 pilgrims have visited the Uttarakhand Char Dham shrines by July 25. In the past 24 hours, only 8,126 pilgrims visited the shrines. Among them, 2,778 went to Badrinath, 2,475 visited Gangotri, 942 travelled to Kedarnath, and 895 to Yamunotri.

"While the number of pilgrims has naturally declined due to the monsoon, the devotees' faith in 'Baba Kedar' remains unwavering. We expect a large number of pilgrims to return to the shrines once the weather improves. Arrangements for darshan, prayers, and other services at the shrines are functioning smoothly, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience," said Vineet Posti, Member Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Badrinath Dham Receives Highest Number Of Devotees

Since the beginning of the pilgrimage, Badrinath has had the highest number of visitors, totalling 1,553,525. Kedarnath Dham follows with 1,414,590 pilgrims. As many as 709,418 pilgrims have visited Gangotri Dham, and 649,957 have visited Yamunotri Dham. Police and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the Char Dham pilgrimage is not disrupted by the monsoon. Teams from relevant departments and the SDRF are already stationed in areas prone to landslides.

“All departments are on alert mode. If a route gets blocked, it is promptly reopened. More than 50 vehicles have been deployed along the pilgrimage routes to clear debris. We also urge pilgrims to exercise caution while traversing pedestrian routes, such as those to Kedarnath or Yamunotri," said Vinod Suman, Secretary, Disaster Management.