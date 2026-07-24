Rain Wreaks Havoc In Gujarat, Over 14,000 Evacuated In Navsari
Valsad and Navsari in South Gujarat received the highest 45 inches of rainfall in the last 48 hours. The CM visited affected areas in Ahmedabad.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Incessant rains have taken a heavy toll on Gujarat where normal life remains disrupted for the last several days.
The rains have caused flooding in local rivers and streams. The NDRF-SDRF and Army have been deployed in Ahmedabad and Navsari for relief and rescue operations. Gujarat received 5 to 20 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. Valsad and Navsari in South Gujarat received the highest 45 inches of rainfall in the last 48 hours. Ahmedabad also received 18 inches of rain during the period.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited Bopal area of Ahmedabad city to inspect waterlogging caused by heavy rains. The Chief Minister met officials on the spot and reviewed the ongoing rainwater drainage, relief, and rescue operations. He also interacted with locals and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and immediately provide the necessary manpower, equipment, and resources to concerned agencies.
અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં બોપલ-ઘુમા વિસ્તારમાં ગઈકાલથી અત્યાર સુધીમાં અતિભારે વરસાદ થવાના લીધે પાણી ભરાવાની સ્થિતિમાં અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકા દ્વારા પાણીના ઝડપી નિકાલની કામગીરી યુદ્ધના ધોરણે હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહી છે.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) July 24, 2026
આજે આ સ્થળોની પ્રત્યક્ષ મુલાકાત લઈને વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલ, રાહત તથા બચાવ… pic.twitter.com/l4Rh7H3inK
According to the Chief Minister's Office, Patel visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Thursday night to review the situation in the state. He received updates on the weather conditions from officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Collectors of the affected districts. Officials of the India Meteorological Department briefed the CM on the forecast of widespread rainfall across the state over the coming days.
Patel instructed the administration to remain on high throughout the night and closely monitor the situation in case of further rainfall.
Sources said, continuous rains in South Gujarat have led to a severe flood-like situation in Navsari, Valsad, Surat, and Tapi districts. Water has entered many villages and towns, disrupting normal life. Thousands of people are facing hardships due to heavy rains in the region, as many areas remain inundated with 15 to 20 feet water.
More than eight helicopters have been placed on standby to assist in the relief and rescue operation. In addition, NDRF, Coast Guard, and Air Force teams from Mumbai, Porbandar, and Daman have also been deployed in the area. .
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi said the state government stands with every affected family and is providing all possible assistance. He especially appealed to people living in the red zone to follow the administration's instructions, avoid unnecessary outings, and stay in safe places.
Amid heavy rains and flooding in Navsari district, rescue and relief operations were carried out on a war footing. The NDRF, SDRF, local swimmers, and the Indian Army jointly evacuated over 14,000 people from affected areas. Over 30 people were airlifted from a shrimp pond in Bhat village, Gandevi taluka of the district. The villagers were trapped at the shrimp pond due to rising water levels in the Ambika river.
Amid heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the last few days, the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has postponed six Class III recruitment exams. The exams were scheduled on Friday.
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