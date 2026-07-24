ETV Bharat / state

Rain Wreaks Havoc In Gujarat, Over 14,000 Evacuated In Navsari

Gandhinagar: Incessant rains have taken a heavy toll on Gujarat where normal life remains disrupted for the last several days.

The rains have caused flooding in local rivers and streams. The NDRF-SDRF and Army have been deployed in Ahmedabad and Navsari for relief and rescue operations. Gujarat received 5 to 20 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. Valsad and Navsari in South Gujarat received the highest 45 inches of rainfall in the last 48 hours. Ahmedabad also received 18 inches of rain during the period.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited Bopal area of ​​Ahmedabad city to inspect waterlogging caused by heavy rains. The Chief Minister met officials on the spot and reviewed the ongoing rainwater drainage, relief, and rescue operations. He also interacted with locals and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and immediately provide the necessary manpower, equipment, and resources to concerned agencies.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Patel visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Thursday night to review the situation in the state. He received updates on the weather conditions from officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Collectors of the affected districts. Officials of the India Meteorological Department briefed the CM on the forecast of widespread rainfall across the state over the coming days.



Patel instructed the administration to remain on high throughout the night and closely monitor the situation in case of further rainfall.

