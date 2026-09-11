Wind Batters Delhi Ahead of BRICS Summit; More Showers Expected During Two-Day Meet
The weather may remain unsettled over the BRICS Summit weekend, with cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm and lightning predicted causing a challenge for VVIP movement.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Heavy rain and gusty winds swept through Delhi on Friday, knocking down flagpoles and banners at Bharat Mandapam just a day before world leaders meet here for the 18th BRICS Summit. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said several parts of the city were hit by thunderstorms and lightning, with winds reaching 40-50 kmph, strong enough to tear down some of the decorations put up for the event.
The weather disruption comes as the capital is under extensive preparations and security arrangements for the September 12-13 summit, which will bring several foreign leaders and delegations to New Delhi. The IMD had earlier forecast generally cloudy conditions with rain and thunderstorms in Delhi over the coming days.
Moisture, Instability Can Trigger Strong Winds
Thunderstorms of the kind that accompanied the rain can produce sudden bursts of wind, particularly when strong convective clouds develop over the city. D R Pattanaik of Delhi IMD said the current weather activity is linked to the availability of moisture and atmospheric instability over the region. During thunderstorms, strong downdrafts from developing clouds can reach the surface and produce sudden gusty winds along with heavy bursts of rain.
The weather system over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is also supporting increased moisture over central and northern parts of the country, contributing to the ongoing monsoon activity.
An important factor behind the current weather is a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and the Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coast. Such systems can transport moisture inland and enhance rainfall and thunderstorm activity as they move or interact with other atmospheric systems. The combination of high moisture, atmospheric instability and strong convective clouds can therefore produce short-duration, intense weather, including gusty winds.
More Rain Likely On BRICS Day 1
The weather may remain unsettled when the BRICS Summit begins on September 12. The IMD forecast indicates generally cloudy skies, with light rain at many places and isolated moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. This could become an additional challenge for movement between hotels, the airport and Bharat Mandapam, particularly during periods of rain and reduced visibility.
According to the latest IMD outlook, Delhi is expected to remain under the influence of cloudy and occasionally wet conditions over the next several days. The broad forecast is:
- September 11: Very light to light rain; thunderstorms and lightning and moderate rain possible at some places.
- September 12: Light rain at many places, with isolated moderate rain and thunderstorm and lightning.
- September 13: Very light to light rain at isolated places.
- September 14: Very light to light rain, with another spell possible later.
- September 15: Very light to light rain at a few places.
- September 16: Very light to light rain at isolated places.
Temperature Likely To Remain Moderate
The positive side of the rains is that temperatures are expected to remain moderate. The forecast indicates maximum temperatures around 30-34°C and minimum temperatures around 23-27°C during this period. As per IMD, cloud cover and rainfall may keep daytime temperatures from rising sharply, while high humidity could continue to make conditions uncomfortable.
The rains come at a time when Delhi is already witnessing extensive traffic restrictions and security arrangements for the BRICS Summit. Several important roads and routes connected to Bharat Mandapam, hotels and the airport are expected to experience regulated movement. Any intense rain could add to these challenges through temporary waterlogging, slower traffic and reduced visibility, particularly during VVIP movement.
Temporary Summit Arrangements Face Weather Test
Delhi has undergone extensive beautification and decoration ahead of the summit, including upgraded roundabouts, additional plants, decorative lighting and BRICS-themed installations along important routes. However, Friday's weather has shown how vulnerable some temporary outdoor arrangements can be to sudden thunderstorms and gusty winds. The reported collapse of flagpoles and banners at Bharat Mandapam highlights the need for continued monitoring of temporary structures as the summit begins.
With rain and thunderstorm activity still possible during September 12-13, Delhi is likely to experience a mix of diplomatic activity and unsettled monsoon weather over the weekend. For authorities, the challenge will be to manage weather-related disruptions alongside VVIP movement, security restrictions and traffic arrangements as world leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam.
Also Read:
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