ETV Bharat / state

Wind Batters Delhi Ahead of BRICS Summit; More Showers Expected During Two-Day Meet

New Delhi: Heavy rain and gusty winds swept through Delhi on Friday, knocking down flagpoles and banners at Bharat Mandapam just a day before world leaders meet here for the 18th BRICS Summit. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said several parts of the city were hit by thunderstorms and lightning, with winds reaching 40-50 kmph, strong enough to tear down some of the decorations put up for the event.

The weather disruption comes as the capital is under extensive preparations and security arrangements for the September 12-13 summit, which will bring several foreign leaders and delegations to New Delhi. The IMD had earlier forecast generally cloudy conditions with rain and thunderstorms in Delhi over the coming days.

Moisture, Instability Can Trigger Strong Winds

Thunderstorms of the kind that accompanied the rain can produce sudden bursts of wind, particularly when strong convective clouds develop over the city. D R Pattanaik of Delhi IMD said the current weather activity is linked to the availability of moisture and atmospheric instability over the region. During thunderstorms, strong downdrafts from developing clouds can reach the surface and produce sudden gusty winds along with heavy bursts of rain.

The weather system over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is also supporting increased moisture over central and northern parts of the country, contributing to the ongoing monsoon activity.

An important factor behind the current weather is a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and the Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coast. Such systems can transport moisture inland and enhance rainfall and thunderstorm activity as they move or interact with other atmospheric systems. The combination of high moisture, atmospheric instability and strong convective clouds can therefore produce short-duration, intense weather, including gusty winds.

More Rain Likely On BRICS Day 1

The weather may remain unsettled when the BRICS Summit begins on September 12. The IMD forecast indicates generally cloudy skies, with light rain at many places and isolated moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. This could become an additional challenge for movement between hotels, the airport and Bharat Mandapam, particularly during periods of rain and reduced visibility.