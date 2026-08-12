Rain-Triggered Damage To 22 KM Road Stretch On Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Gives Tough Time To Authorities
The Udhampur-Chenani stretch has suffered extensive damage at various locations due to heavy rains and rising water level in the Tawi river, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Samroli (Udhampur): A mere 22-km road stretch, completed less than three years ago on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway 44(NH-44) in J&K's Udhampur is giving a tough time to authorities after heavy rains since September last year damaged the road at multiple places.
Since the start of the monsoon season, Udhampur district has witnessed heavy rain and the Udhampur-Chenani stretch of NH44 was no exception. A major landslide at Dewal, where last year a bridge was also washed away in the floods, damaged the entire portion of four-lane road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GAMMON India, the executing agency, put its men and machinery on the job to make this stretch motorable. Even after opening the single lane road for traffic, the muddy condition led to slow movement of traffic, due to which hours long traffic jams were observed in the area.
The traffic police had to keep the movement of heavy vehicles including fruit laden trucks from Kashmir and fuel tankers from Jammu restricted which at times led to protest by the tankers association.
The biggest worry was with regard to trucks carrying perishable fruits stuck on the highway amid road maintenance. The situation is feared to worsen as the fruit season reaches its peak during which thousands of trucks move on the road. It will be a challenge for the NHAI to keep the highway open for traffic and ensure fruit laden trucks are not halted for long.
Talking to ETV Bharat, project manager of Udhampur-Chenani stretch of NH44 of GAMMON India Ravi Gupta said that the stretch of the highway was completed in December 2023 after all the works were done.
"But during September last year, unprecedented rainfall followed by water level rising in river Tawi more than evacuation level damaged the highway at many places and we had to repair those areas from the scratch. This time also heavy rain led to landslides at different places but a major landslide hit Dewal area which damaged the road. We have been able to make it motorable but the clearance of debris will take more time as it keeps moving when we try to clear it," Gupta said.
GAMMON India had taken over this project in December 2015 and in December 2023 it was completed. Currently it is under operational maintenance of this executive agency under the supervision of NHAI.
With regard to the questions over the design and alignment of the highway stretch, Gupta said that they get the design approved from NHAI and the design is limited to Right of Way (RoW) only, which is limited to the area acquired by the government for construction of the road.
“But what we have observed is that landslides occur more than 200 above the road, which is not in our control and creates problems for us," he said.
To give water a way to flow down smoothly, the NHAI has constructed 63 bridges between Udhampur and Ramban and over 400 culverts were also carved out but still the highway at times faced damage.
The officials of NHAI said that they are exploring different options to make the highway safe and discussion is presently going on. These include construction of Viaducts at a couple of places, cutting hillsides deep so that shooting stones don't occur and more bridges.
As the fruit movement season has started, the NHAI is ensuring that these vehicles get smooth passage and don't face much problem.
"We are holding regular discussions with NHAI officials and traffic police and our men and machinery are available on the ground round the clock and whenever and wherever required, road clearance work is done within a short span of time," the GAMMON India project manager said.
With respect to smooth movement of fruit laden trucks, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently held a meeting with NHAI officials and NHAI had assured of giving safe passage to these trucks.
Gupta said that they have cleared the debris and made the road wide enough so that two heavy motor vehicles could move safely at a time.
Now, with the monsoon season still not over, the NHAI has a huge task ahead to keep the highway open and running.
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