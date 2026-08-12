ETV Bharat / state

Rain-Triggered Damage To 22 KM Road Stretch On Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Gives Tough Time To Authorities

Samroli (Udhampur): A mere 22-km road stretch, completed less than three years ago on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway 44(NH-44) in J&K's Udhampur is giving a tough time to authorities after heavy rains since September last year damaged the road at multiple places.

Since the start of the monsoon season, Udhampur district has witnessed heavy rain and the Udhampur-Chenani stretch of NH44 was no exception. A major landslide at Dewal, where last year a bridge was also washed away in the floods, damaged the entire portion of four-lane road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GAMMON India, the executing agency, put its men and machinery on the job to make this stretch motorable. Even after opening the single lane road for traffic, the muddy condition led to slow movement of traffic, due to which hours long traffic jams were observed in the area.

A damaged stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu highway (ETV Bharat)

The traffic police had to keep the movement of heavy vehicles including fruit laden trucks from Kashmir and fuel tankers from Jammu restricted which at times led to protest by the tankers association.

The biggest worry was with regard to trucks carrying perishable fruits stuck on the highway amid road maintenance. The situation is feared to worsen as the fruit season reaches its peak during which thousands of trucks move on the road. It will be a challenge for the NHAI to keep the highway open for traffic and ensure fruit laden trucks are not halted for long.

A damaged stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu highway (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, project manager of Udhampur-Chenani stretch of NH44 of GAMMON India Ravi Gupta said that the stretch of the highway was completed in December 2023 after all the works were done.

"But during September last year, unprecedented rainfall followed by water level rising in river Tawi more than evacuation level damaged the highway at many places and we had to repair those areas from the scratch. This time also heavy rain led to landslides at different places but a major landslide hit Dewal area which damaged the road. We have been able to make it motorable but the clearance of debris will take more time as it keeps moving when we try to clear it," Gupta said.