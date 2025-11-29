ETV Bharat / state

Rain Triggered By Cyclone Ditwah Lashes TN Coastal, Cauvery Delta Districts

Chennai: Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which entered the open sea inching towards the Tamil Nadu coast, lashed the coastal areas and the Cauvery delta districts on Saturday. A tourist van got stranded in an area marooned near a canal in Ramanthapuram district. The occupants, however, had a providential escape as they managed to step out through the rear door.

The district administration has warned people not to venture out unnecessarily due to the adverse weather conditions of strong gales and heavy downpour. Tourists have been asked not to visit Dhanushokodi on the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island, which is west of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, as a precaution. The town was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone in Rameswaram.

Several parts in the state, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai, received heavy rain. The rain forced the administration in the vulnerable districts to order the closure of schools for the day.

Strong winds and high tides, accompanied by rainfall, were reported in Ramanthapuram and Nagapattinam districts. "The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 5.30 am today over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka," the IMD said.