ETV Bharat / state

Rain Fury In Uttarakhand: 28 Dead As Monsoon Batters Hilly State; 158 Roads Closed Due To Landslides, Road Cave-ins

Dehradun bridge which cost Rs 16 crore has caved in after it developed a crater within 16 days since it was inaugurated ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Incessant rainfall over the last few days has brought life to a standstill in Uttarakhand, with 28 people losing their lives in rain-related disasters since the start of the monsoon season. As per a report of State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) released on Tuesday, six National Highways, 19 State Highways and more than 130 other roads, mostly in rural areas, are currently blocked due to landslides and road damage. Dehradun is the worst-hit district, with 35 roads closed. Since April 1, natural disasters during this monsoon season have claimed 28 lives and left 30 others injured. This apart, the state has reported death of 26 large animals and 768 small animals. The disasters have also caused damage to 246 houses, with 12 houses severely damaged and four houses completely destroyed. In Dehradun, overnight rain caused severe waterlogging in several residential areas, with water entering houses in areas including Nehru Gram, Ganesh Enclave, Neelkanth Enclave, Garhwali Colony, Dalanwala, Raipur, Prem Nagar and Indupuri Farm. Subsequently, the administration had to deploy emergency teams to drain out water from the flooded roads.