Rain Fury In Uttarakhand: 28 Dead As Monsoon Batters Hilly State; 158 Roads Closed Due To Landslides, Road Cave-ins
With IMD warning of more heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Garhwal administration has temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra as a precaution.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Dehradun: Incessant rainfall over the last few days has brought life to a standstill in Uttarakhand, with 28 people losing their lives in rain-related disasters since the start of the monsoon season.
As per a report of State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) released on Tuesday, six National Highways, 19 State Highways and more than 130 other roads, mostly in rural areas, are currently blocked due to landslides and road damage. Dehradun is the worst-hit district, with 35 roads closed.
Since April 1, natural disasters during this monsoon season have claimed 28 lives and left 30 others injured. This apart, the state has reported death of 26 large animals and 768 small animals. The disasters have also caused damage to 246 houses, with 12 houses severely damaged and four houses completely destroyed.
भारी बारिश के दृष्टिगत अलर्ट मोड पर #दून_पुलिस— Dehradun Police Uttarakhand (@DehradunPolice) July 28, 2026
भारी बारिश के कारण नदी नालों के किनारे रहने वाले लोगो को पुलिस द्वारा किया जा रहा सचेत,
नदी/ नालों के जलस्तर में लगातार हो रही वृद्धि के दृष्टिगत लाउड हेलर के माध्यम से लोगो को नदी नालों के किनारे न जाने की दी जा रही चेतावनी, pic.twitter.com/efe1QsiOZt
In Dehradun, overnight rain caused severe waterlogging in several residential areas, with water entering houses in areas including Nehru Gram, Ganesh Enclave, Neelkanth Enclave, Garhwali Colony, Dalanwala, Raipur, Prem Nagar and Indupuri Farm. Subsequently, the administration had to deploy emergency teams to drain out water from the flooded roads.
Meanwhile, a search operation is being undertaken by teams of SDRF, police and local administration jointly after reports that a youth was swept away in the Tons River on Monday night.
The hill districts have also been hit hard. Under the impact of heavy rain, Mussoorie-Chakrata Road, Dehradun-Mussoorie Road, Raipur-Thano Road, Meenas-Atal Motor Road, and several link roads were blocked due to landslides and road cave-ins. Incidents of boulders and debris falling from hills were reported from several places across several hill districts, disrupting traffic.
तिलवाड़ा-सुमाड़ी पुल के पास नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से लकड़ी एकत्र करने गई 3 महिलाएं बीच नदी में फंस गईं।— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) July 28, 2026
SDRF के आरक्षी प्रेम सिंह ने उफनती नदी तैरकर पार की और क्रैश गार्ड्स से अस्थायी पुल बनाकर टीम संग तीनों महिलाओं को सकुशल बाहर निकाला। 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/xZF9smeITw
The weather has also disrupted the Char Dham Yatra. In Rudraprayag, 21 rural roads have remained closed, while electricity and drinking water supply has been affected in several villages. In Uttarkashi, debris blocked the Yamunotri National Highway near Paligad, and a section of the Jankichatti-Yamunotri trekking route was damaged, affecting the movement of pilgrims. Authorities have put alternative arrangements in place, while erosion-control work continues along the Bhagirathi River in Harsil.
!! 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓 !! pic.twitter.com/UEdd1SvtVe— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) July 28, 2026
Pithoragarh is also facing similar scenario, with two BRO roads, one border road, one state highway and 18 rural roads closed. In the Munsyari region, road clearance operations are underway after boulders blocked several routes.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Garhwal administration temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra on July 28 and 29 as a precaution. Officials said the pilgrimage will resume only after weather conditions improve.
As per officials, more than 45.48 lakh devotees have visited the shrines so far this year. While rescue teams have expedited relief and road restoration work across the state, authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and streams, and strictly follow official advisories.
Also Read:
'Rs 16 Crore Project Crumbled In 16 Days': Dehradun Bridge's Approach Road Caves In Fortnight After Inauguration