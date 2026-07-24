ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Trigger Orange Alert In Uttara Kannada District, Met Predicts More Showers In Karnataka

The Met department has predicted heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts in the next few days ( ETV Bharat )

Dakshina Kannada/Uttara Kannada: The southwest monsoon has regained momentum across Karnataka, bringing widespread showers to several parts of the state. The renewed spell of rain has been particularly intense in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts, where persistent downpours over the past few days have led authorities to step up precautionary measures.

As more heavy rains are likely in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts over the next two days, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district and in Sirsi, Siddapur and Joida taluks of Uttara Kannada on Friday as a precautionary measure.

The administration has warned that strict action would be taken against institutions violating the holiday order under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

According to the official report of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on July 24, Dakshina Kannada district received 38.3 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, while Udupi recorded 48.0 mm of rain. However, the rainfall is normal compared to the daily normal rainfall of both the districts (Dakshina Kannada 37.4 mm, Udupi 47.8 mm).

In Uttara Kannada district, the Met Department has declared an Orange Alert for Friday due to the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms. In this context, a holiday has been declared for all anganwadis, primary and high schools in Sirsi, Siddapur and Joida taluks.

According to sources, Uttara Kannada received an average district rainfall of 62 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on July 24, with a maximum recorded downpour of 122 mm in Bhatkal taluk.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has advised the public especially children not to go to low-lying areas, near lakes, river banks and seashores for the next few days. Tourists are prohibited from going to the river and the seashore. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.