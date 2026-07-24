Heavy Rains Trigger Orange Alert In Uttara Kannada District, Met Predicts More Showers In Karnataka
The Dakshina Kannada administration has advised people not to go to low-lying areas, near lakes, river banks etc for the next few days
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Dakshina Kannada/Uttara Kannada: The southwest monsoon has regained momentum across Karnataka, bringing widespread showers to several parts of the state. The renewed spell of rain has been particularly intense in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts, where persistent downpours over the past few days have led authorities to step up precautionary measures.
As more heavy rains are likely in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts over the next two days, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district and in Sirsi, Siddapur and Joida taluks of Uttara Kannada on Friday as a precautionary measure.
The administration has warned that strict action would be taken against institutions violating the holiday order under the Disaster Management Act 2005.
According to the official report of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on July 24, Dakshina Kannada district received 38.3 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, while Udupi recorded 48.0 mm of rain. However, the rainfall is normal compared to the daily normal rainfall of both the districts (Dakshina Kannada 37.4 mm, Udupi 47.8 mm).
In Uttara Kannada district, the Met Department has declared an Orange Alert for Friday due to the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms. In this context, a holiday has been declared for all anganwadis, primary and high schools in Sirsi, Siddapur and Joida taluks.
According to sources, Uttara Kannada received an average district rainfall of 62 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on July 24, with a maximum recorded downpour of 122 mm in Bhatkal taluk.
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has advised the public especially children not to go to low-lying areas, near lakes, river banks and seashores for the next few days. Tourists are prohibited from going to the river and the seashore. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.
All district and taluk level officers have been asked to remain at their respective headquarters and immediately undertake disaster management work while also attending to public complaints. They were also asked to maintain constant contact with the DC's office control room. The departmental officers concerned have been instructed to open care centres in each taluk.
The administration has asked the public to contact the helpline (Toll-Free No: 1077 or 0824-2442590) for any disaster or emergency problems caused by rain.
Heavy rain likely in Uttara Kannada
According to the State Natural Disaster Management Centre and the Meteorological Department, strong winds at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and heavy rains are likely in the Uttara Kannada district. The administration has requested those living in dilapidated houses and buildings in low lying areas immediately move to safe places or care centres.
For extensive damage, landslides, or the collapse of walls and houses, or for emergency help, people should contact the district administration control room at 08382-229857 or WhatsApp 9483511015.
Jagalbhet-Castle Rock Road in danger of collapsing
Due to continuous heavy rain, a stretch of the Jagalbhet-Castle Rock road near Assu in Joida taluk is slowly washing away because the roadside pipeline has collapsed, causing panic among locals. Locals have warned that the road will completely collapse if the rain continues. Hundreds of vehicles, including buses, ply on this road, which is an important route connecting Goa.
The locals have urged the PWD officials to immediately inspect the road and take necessary safety measures including repairing.
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