Rain, Fog And Thunderstorms Hit Delhi-NCR; Trains Delayed For Hours, AQI Stays ‘Very Poor’
Yellow alert in Delhi as light rain, fog, and gusty winds slowed rail traffic, causing major delays, while pollution levels remained alarmingly high.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) faced a disruptive, stormy Sunday as an active western disturbance brought back rain, thunderstorms and dense fog across the national capital and nearby cities.
Fog has brought daily life to a near standstill and caused severe slowdowns at key train stations in Delhi. Air Quality Index (AQI) remains stubbornly in the “very poor” category despite steady showers, making pollution an immediate and serious hazard.
Cloudy Skies, Light Rain And Yellow Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar weather conditions are affecting parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, with hailstorms reported in some areas such as Karnal.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.1°C, which is 3.7 degrees above normal for the season. Temperature readings across stations showed variation: Palam 10.6°C, Lodhi Road 11.8°C, Ridge 12.1°C and Ayanagar 11.6°C. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 17 and 19°C, slightly below normal.
The city received trace rainfall in the past 24 hours. Safdarjung and Palam recorded very light precipitation, while Lodhi Road logged 0.2 mm and Ridge logged 0.6 mm. Relative humidity reached 97 per cent at 8:30 AM, creating damp and foggy morning conditions. Light to moderate fog was observed across Delhi-NCR, further disrupting travel.
The IMD said this marks the beginning of an active weather phase, with rain spells expected during the first half of the day and again in the afternoon and evening.
Fog And Rain Disrupt Train Operations Across Delhi
Extreme weather has wreaked havoc on train schedules at the capital’s busiest railway stations: New Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal and Old Delhi Railway Station. Long-distance trains from several states have been delayed by hours, stranding countless passengers.
New Delhi Railway Station Delays
- 11841 Geeta Jayanti Express: 1 hr 30 min late
- 12559 Shiv Ganga Superfast Express: 2 hr 30 min late
- 12581 Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express: 1 hr 33 min late
- 20839 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 1 hr late
- 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 1 hr 33 min late
- 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 2 hr 24 min late
- 20801 Magadh Express: 1 hr 29 min late
- 20817 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani: 3 hr 42 min late
- 22449 Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express: 1 hr 16 min late
- 16032 Andaman Express: 1 hr 10 min late
- 22478 Vande Bharat Express: 1 hr late
- 12716 Sachkhand Express: 1 hr 31 min late
- 20807 Hirakund Express: arrived 1 hr 52 min late
Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
- 1289 Mahakaushal Express: 2 hr 4 min late
- 12192 Shridham Superfast Express: 1 hr 15 min late
- 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express: 1 hr 5 min late
- 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express: 1 hr 50 min late
Anand Vihar Terminal
- 12523 New Jalpaiguri-Anand Vihar Superfast: 1 hr late
- 20507 Silchar-Anand Vihar Rajdhani: 2 hr 11 min late
- 13257 Jansadharan Express: 3 hr 5 min late
- 18427 Puri-Anand Vihar Express: 1 hr 10 min late
- 22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath: 5 hr 45 min late
- 12815 Nandankanan Express: 1 hr 11 min late
Old Delhi Railway Station
- 15624 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express: 1 hr 58 min late
- 15115 Loknayak Express: 1 hr 7 min late
- 14304 Haridwar-Old Delhi Express: 1 hr 15 min late
Northern Railway Chief PRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said dense fog across north India reduces signal visibility for loco pilots. Trains are operated at slower speeds for safety, leading to cascading delays.
AQI Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category
Despite ongoing downpours, Delhi’s air quality remains at critical levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports a persistent Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 315 and 318, keeping the city firmly locked in the dangerous ‘Very Poor’ category (301-400).
The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that AQI will likely remain in the very poor range until February 3. Monitoring stations across the city reported high pollution levels, with areas such as Dwarka, Mundka, Wazirpur and RK Puram recording AQI readings above 320.
Experts note that while rain can help settle dust particles, high moisture levels, low wind speeds and temperature inversion are trapping pollutants close to the surface. They explain that when these conditions persist, pollutants cannot disperse into the atmosphere, so air quality does not improve significantly after rainfall.
