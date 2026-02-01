ETV Bharat / state

Rain, Fog And Thunderstorms Hit Delhi-NCR; Trains Delayed For Hours, AQI Stays ‘Very Poor’

New Delhi: Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) faced a disruptive, stormy Sunday as an active western disturbance brought back rain, thunderstorms and dense fog across the national capital and nearby cities.

Fog has brought daily life to a near standstill and caused severe slowdowns at key train stations in Delhi. Air Quality Index (AQI) remains stubbornly in the “very poor” category despite steady showers, making pollution an immediate and serious hazard.

Cloudy Skies, Light Rain And Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar weather conditions are affecting parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, with hailstorms reported in some areas such as Karnal.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.1°C, which is 3.7 degrees above normal for the season. Temperature readings across stations showed variation: Palam 10.6°C, Lodhi Road 11.8°C, Ridge 12.1°C and Ayanagar 11.6°C. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 17 and 19°C, slightly below normal.

The city received trace rainfall in the past 24 hours. Safdarjung and Palam recorded very light precipitation, while Lodhi Road logged 0.2 mm and Ridge logged 0.6 mm. Relative humidity reached 97 per cent at 8:30 AM, creating damp and foggy morning conditions. Light to moderate fog was observed across Delhi-NCR, further disrupting travel.

The IMD said this marks the beginning of an active weather phase, with rain spells expected during the first half of the day and again in the afternoon and evening.

Fog And Rain Disrupt Train Operations Across Delhi

Extreme weather has wreaked havoc on train schedules at the capital’s busiest railway stations: New Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal and Old Delhi Railway Station. Long-distance trains from several states have been delayed by hours, stranding countless passengers.