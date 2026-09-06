ETV Bharat / state

Rain Deficit Hikes Cultivation Costs In Punjab, Raises Fears Of Drop In Paddy Yield

Ludhiana: Erratic monsoon in Punjab this year has increased the cultivation costs and has raised the fears of drop in the yield of paddy crop in the state.

Due to lack of timely and adequate rain, the paddy farmers have been the most affected. Farmers have seen an increase in cultivation costs and the fear of reduction in the yield has increased their concerns.

Due to deficient rain, farmers had to completely depend on tube wells and generators to maintain moisture in the fields. Owing to the lack of uninterrupted supply of electricity, farmers had to press into service diesel engines for irrigation purposes. The cost of irrigation per acre has increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Although the government has made claims of providing uninterrupted power supply to the agricultural sector, overloading lead to prolonged and erratic power cuts in rural areas.

Agriculture expert Rajinder Pal Singh Aulakh said, that the dry weather has created a favorable environment for the spread of pests and diseases on the paddy crop. " The crop was attacked by stem borer, cabbage worm, blight disease and scab. In normal years, where 1 or 2 sprays would do the job, this time the farmers have had to resort to spray of expensive insecticides and fungicides 4 to 5 times. This has caused an additional burden of Rs 2,000 to 3,500 per acre."