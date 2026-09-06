Rain Deficit Hikes Cultivation Costs In Punjab, Raises Fears Of Drop In Paddy Yield
Erratic monsoon in Punjab has increased the irrigation cost of farmers and has raised fears that the paddy crop could decline.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Ludhiana: Erratic monsoon in Punjab this year has increased the cultivation costs and has raised the fears of drop in the yield of paddy crop in the state.
Due to lack of timely and adequate rain, the paddy farmers have been the most affected. Farmers have seen an increase in cultivation costs and the fear of reduction in the yield has increased their concerns.
Due to deficient rain, farmers had to completely depend on tube wells and generators to maintain moisture in the fields. Owing to the lack of uninterrupted supply of electricity, farmers had to press into service diesel engines for irrigation purposes. The cost of irrigation per acre has increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.
Although the government has made claims of providing uninterrupted power supply to the agricultural sector, overloading lead to prolonged and erratic power cuts in rural areas.
Agriculture expert Rajinder Pal Singh Aulakh said, that the dry weather has created a favorable environment for the spread of pests and diseases on the paddy crop. " The crop was attacked by stem borer, cabbage worm, blight disease and scab. In normal years, where 1 or 2 sprays would do the job, this time the farmers have had to resort to spray of expensive insecticides and fungicides 4 to 5 times. This has caused an additional burden of Rs 2,000 to 3,500 per acre."
According to Dr Sardara Singh Johal, former Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University and agricultural expert, as per an "initial assessment of the farmers, the weak monsoon is bound to have an adverse impact on the yield." "Due to the impact of the weather, it is estimated that the yield of paddy will decrease by 10% to 20% (about 3 to 6 quintals per acre). Although it is a little early, but the increase in farming expenses will impact the income of farmers. There may be an increase in empty grain yields due to high temperature and lack of water during pollination. The amount of empty grains in the paddy stalks has increased."
Agriculture experts said due to lack of water, "the grain could not become fully mature, which may lead to small grain size and problems of rice breakage during milling." "The lack of monsoon has dealt a blow to the farmers of Punjab. On the one hand, costs have increased, and on the other hand, there is a fear of a major decline in income due to reduced yields. Apart from this, due to continuous tube well operation, the groundwater level of Punjab has further decreased," the expert said.
Farmer organisations have demanded that the government should conduct an immediate survey of the affected areas and compensate for the increased agricultural costs and reduced yields.
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