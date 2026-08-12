Rain Cuts Off Kerala's Idamalakudi: 75-Year-Old Man Wrapped In Cloth, Carried 5 Km Through Forests To Taluk Hospital
Malayappan's ordeal has once again highlighted the reality faced by residents: When an ambulance cannot reach a patient, neighbours have to take up the mantle
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Idukki: When the roads disappeared under the monsoon rains, the people of Idamalakudi became the ambulance.
A 75-year-old man, bedridden for nearly a week, had to be wrapped in a cloth, secured to a bamboo pole and carried on the shoulders of villagers for nearly five kilometres through a difficult forest trail after heavy rain cut off road access to his remote tribal settlement.
Malayappan, a resident of Kudallarkudi in Idamalakudi grama panchayat in Idukki district, had been suffering from severe fever, stomach pain and body ache. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday morning, but the heavy rains had made the forest roads impassable, leaving no vehicle able to reach his home.
With his health worsening, villagers decided they could wait no longer.
They wrapped him in a cloth, tied him securely to a bamboo pole and began the arduous five-kilometre trek through the rain-soaked forest, carrying him by turns on their shoulders.
After reaching Anakkulam, where road access was available, Malayappan was transferred to an autorickshaw and taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment.
Footage of the villagers carrying the elderly man through the forest has since been widely shared on social media, bringing renewed attention to the hardships faced by residents of Idamalakudi during the monsoon.
For people living in this remote tribal settlement, heavy rain does more than flood roads. It can cut off an entire community from hospitals, transport and essential services.
5 KM Between A Sickbed And A Road
Idamalakudi, surrounded by the forests of the Western Ghats, has long faced severe connectivity challenges. During the monsoon, already difficult routes can become virtually unusable, making emergency medical evacuation particularly challenging.
Malayappan's ordeal has once again highlighted the reality faced by residents: When an ambulance cannot reach a patient, neighbours themselves have to carry the patient out of the forest.
Social activist C Rajendran alleged that residents have repeatedly demanded better road connectivity but that forest-related restrictions have hindered construction.
“The law is that a household can take one hectare of land and up to 75 trees can be cut for the road. But when they are ready to cut trees for the road, the Forest Department stops them,” Rajendran told ETV Bharat.
He also recalled an earlier incident in which a child reportedly died in similar circumstances and said demands for a proper road had intensified afterwards.
“Even then, the Forest Department cited various reasons and the matter was put off,” he alleged.
The allegations regarding forest regulations and road construction require examination by the authorities.
But Malayappan's five-kilometre journey has once again exposed a stark reality of life in Idamalakudi: when the monsoon cuts off the roads, the distance to a hospital can depend on how far the villagers are able to carry someone on their shoulders.
Also read
Kerala: Kuttanad Residents Wait In Tears For Floodwaters To Recede; Elderly Man's Body Brought Home After Six Days
Kerala's Financial Management A Surprise To Country; State Leads In Welfare Schemes