ETV Bharat / state

Rain Cuts Off Kerala's Idamalakudi: 75-Year-Old Man Wrapped In Cloth, Carried 5 Km Through Forests To Taluk Hospital

Idukki: When the roads disappeared under the monsoon rains, the people of Idamalakudi became the ambulance.

A 75-year-old man, bedridden for nearly a week, had to be wrapped in a cloth, secured to a bamboo pole and carried on the shoulders of villagers for nearly five kilometres through a difficult forest trail after heavy rain cut off road access to his remote tribal settlement.

Malayappan, a resident of Kudallarkudi in Idamalakudi grama panchayat in Idukki district, had been suffering from severe fever, stomach pain and body ache. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday morning, but the heavy rains had made the forest roads impassable, leaving no vehicle able to reach his home.

With his health worsening, villagers decided they could wait no longer.

They wrapped him in a cloth, tied him securely to a bamboo pole and began the arduous five-kilometre trek through the rain-soaked forest, carrying him by turns on their shoulders.

After reaching Anakkulam, where road access was available, Malayappan was transferred to an autorickshaw and taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Footage of the villagers carrying the elderly man through the forest has since been widely shared on social media, bringing renewed attention to the hardships faced by residents of Idamalakudi during the monsoon.

For people living in this remote tribal settlement, heavy rain does more than flood roads. It can cut off an entire community from hospitals, transport and essential services.

5 KM Between A Sickbed And A Road