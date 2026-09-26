Railways To Run Tri-Weekly Service Between Uttar Pradesh To Bihar
The railway administration has modified the route diversion plan for the 15027/15028 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express due to re-modeling work at Mugma station.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Indian Railways is set to launch a new Amrit Bharat Express service running three times a week between Bhuj and Barauni through Gorakhpur.
The Railway Board has approved this initiative and the new service will cover a distance of 2,532 kilometers, connecting the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
Sumit Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway, said that the service will operate three days a week.
According to officials, train no 19427 Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Bhuj at 17:30 and arrive at Barauni at 4:05. On the return journey, train no 19428 Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Barauni at 23:55 and reach Bhuj at 13:15.
Kumar said that the Bhuj-Barauni train will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, while the Barauni-Bhuj train will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
The new service will have scheduled commercial stops at several key stations, including Samakhiali, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur.
CPRO North Eastern Railway said that the new service will provide an additional rail travel option between the western and eastern parts of the country and improve connectivity for passengers traveling across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
He said that in addition to this the railway administration has modified the route diversion plan for the 15027/15028 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express due to re-modeling work at Mugma station (East Central Railway), along with connection work for the New Om Besco siding and panel interlocking operations.
The 15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Express departing from Sambalpur on September 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, as well as October 1 and 2, 2026, will run via the diverted route of Jasidih-Deoghar-Banka-Bhagalpur-Munger-Barauni. Due to this route diversion, the train will not stop at Jhajha, Jamui, Kiul, Lakhisarai, Barhiya, and Hathidah Junction stations between September 25 and October 4, 2026.
Meanwhile, the 15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express departing from Gorakhpur on September 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, as well as October 2, 3, and 4, 2026, will run via the diverted route of Barauni-Munger-Bhagalpur-Banka-Deoghar-Jasidih.
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