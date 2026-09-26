ETV Bharat / state

Railways To Run Tri-Weekly Service Between Uttar Pradesh To Bihar

Train service to run between Bhuj and Barauni. ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Indian Railways is set to launch a new Amrit Bharat Express service running three times a week between Bhuj and Barauni through Gorakhpur.

The Railway Board has approved this initiative and the new service will cover a distance of 2,532 kilometers, connecting the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Sumit Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway, said that the service will operate three days a week.

According to officials, train no 19427 Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Bhuj at 17:30 and arrive at Barauni at 4:05. On the return journey, train no 19428 Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Barauni at 23:55 and reach Bhuj at 13:15.

Kumar said that the Bhuj-Barauni train will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, while the Barauni-Bhuj train will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The new service will have scheduled commercial stops at several key stations, including Samakhiali, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur.