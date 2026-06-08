ETV Bharat / state

Railways To Run Special Trains For Candidates Of UP Police Recruitment Exam

New Delhi: With lakhs of candidates set to appear for the examination of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for June 8, 9 and 10, the railways has rolled out an extensive travel management plan to ensure that examinees reach their centres safely, comfortably and on time.

As part of the special arrangements, additional trains have been scheduled to cater to the surge in passenger traffic across various districts of Uttar Pradesh where the examination will be conducted.

The railway officials have been assigned duties at the 'war rooms' in the divisional offices to ensure better crowd management. Measures have been taken to ensure adequate staffing at ticket counters, proper functioning of inquiry counters, active public address systems, and the additional deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. Special instructions have also been issued to railway staff to provide accurate guidance and necessary information to candidates on the platforms.

The move is expected to provide significant relief to examinees, many of whom will be travelling long distances to reach their designated examination centres. By enhancing connectivity and increasing capacity, the railway aims to facilitate safe, convenient and affordable transportation for lakhs of aspirants seeking a career in the Uttar Pradesh police force.

The officials expressed confidence that the special arrangements would help manage passenger traffic efficiently while ensuring that candidates reach their destinations on time for the examinations.

Additional trains for examinees:

To ensure seamless travel for candidates, the Prayagraj division has stationed additional train rakes at key railway hubs, including Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Aligarh Junction, Etawah and Mirzapur. The strategic deployment will enable railway authorities to operate special trains at short notice whenever passenger demand surges.