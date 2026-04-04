Railways, Stakeholders Join Hands To Boost Kashmir Cargo Connectivity
A meeting in Srinagar aimed to create roadmap to increase parcel traffic from Kashmir by promoting rail as reliable and cost-effective alternative to road transport.
By PTI
Published : April 4, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Jammu: In a major push to transform Kashmir's economic landscape by linking its fruit industry and parcel trade with national markets, Northern Railway’s Jammu Division held a stakeholder meeting to boost rail-based parcel movement from the Valley, officials said on Saturday.
The meeting, held in Srinagar on Friday, aimed at formulating a roadmap to augment parcel traffic from the Kashmir region by positioning rail as a reliable, time-bound and cost-effective alternative to road transport, they said.
It was chaired by an Additional Member (Commercial) of the Railway Board. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, along with parcel traders from Kashmir, prominent fruit growers, and key cargo aggregators attended the meeting. According to officials, the main objective of the meeting was to formulate a robust roadmap for increasing parcel traffic originating from Kashmir.
Detailed discussions were held, specifically focusing on establishing the rail route as a more reliable, time-bound, and cost-effective alternative to road transport for the movement of cherries and other fruit produce, officials said.
They said the key points and strategic decisions were deliberated upon, including strategies to increase the occupancy of the JPP-RCS (Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service) parcel train.
This train departs from Badgam in central Kashmir at 6.15 am, travelling via Bari Brahmana and Ambala cantonment before reaching Adarsh Nagar in Delhi at 5.30 am the following day, ensuring traders receive timely delivery of goods.
A consensus was reached to collaborate with cargo aggregators to facilitate small-scale traders and producers, officials said, adding that this collaboration will enable the seamless consolidation of smaller parcel loads, allowing them to be transported efficiently via trains.
During the meeting, plans were shared regarding the upgradation of loading facilities at the Badgam, Srinagar, and Pampore railway stations, they said.
To further boost parcel traffic, the Railway administration discussed proposals for offering competitive freight rates and introducing special concession schemes for aggregators undertaking bulk bookings, officials said.
Singhal said the objective of the meeting was to establish a streamlined supply chain that enables farmers and traders in Kashmir to transport their goods all the way to Kanyakumari without any delays.
“Products from Kashmir hold a distinct identity on the global stage... the Railways is not merely a mode of transport, but a partner in the economic prosperity of this region," he said.
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