ETV Bharat / state

Railways, Stakeholders Join Hands To Boost Kashmir Cargo Connectivity

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) parcel train from Srinagar Railway Station to New Delhi, in Srinagar on Monday, September 15, 2025. ( IANS )

Jammu: In a major push to transform Kashmir's economic landscape by linking its fruit industry and parcel trade with national markets, Northern Railway’s Jammu Division held a stakeholder meeting to boost rail-based parcel movement from the Valley, officials said on Saturday.

The meeting, held in Srinagar on Friday, aimed at formulating a roadmap to augment parcel traffic from the Kashmir region by positioning rail as a reliable, time-bound and cost-effective alternative to road transport, they said.

It was chaired by an Additional Member (Commercial) of the Railway Board. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, along with parcel traders from Kashmir, prominent fruit growers, and key cargo aggregators attended the meeting. According to officials, the main objective of the meeting was to formulate a robust roadmap for increasing parcel traffic originating from Kashmir.

Detailed discussions were held, specifically focusing on establishing the rail route as a more reliable, time-bound, and cost-effective alternative to road transport for the movement of cherries and other fruit produce, officials said.

They said the key points and strategic decisions were deliberated upon, including strategies to increase the occupancy of the JPP-RCS (Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service) parcel train.

This train departs from Badgam in central Kashmir at 6.15 am, travelling via Bari Brahmana and Ambala cantonment before reaching Adarsh Nagar in Delhi at 5.30 am the following day, ensuring traders receive timely delivery of goods.