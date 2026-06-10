ETV Bharat / state

Railways Sanctions Over Rs 1,130 Crore For Key Track-Doubling Projects In North Bengal

Siliguri: The Ministry of Railways approved more than Rs 1,130 crore for two key track-doubling projects to improve rail connectivity in Siliguri and the wider North Bengal region. The move is also strategically important for the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.

Out of Rs 1,130 crore, Rs 916.18 crore will be used for the doubling of the 56.41-km Thakurganj–Siliguri section and Rs 215 crore has been allocated for the 7.15-km track-doubling project between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Siliguri Junction.

The projects are expected to enhance rail infrastructure in the region, improve passenger and freight movement, and reduce traffic bottlenecks on one of eastern India's busiest railway corridors.