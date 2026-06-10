Railways Sanctions Over Rs 1,130 Crore For Key Track-Doubling Projects In North Bengal
The projects are expected to enhance rail infrastructure in the region and improve passenger and freight movement. Reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Siliguri: The Ministry of Railways approved more than Rs 1,130 crore for two key track-doubling projects to improve rail connectivity in Siliguri and the wider North Bengal region. The move is also strategically important for the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.
Out of Rs 1,130 crore, Rs 916.18 crore will be used for the doubling of the 56.41-km Thakurganj–Siliguri section and Rs 215 crore has been allocated for the 7.15-km track-doubling project between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Siliguri Junction.
The projects are expected to enhance rail infrastructure in the region, improve passenger and freight movement, and reduce traffic bottlenecks on one of eastern India's busiest railway corridors.
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said the project would extend the ongoing doubling work on the Aluabari Road–Thakurganj railway line up to Siliguri Junction and cover important stations such as Bagdogra, Naxalbari, and Adhikari. He said the development would be highly beneficial for the Siliguri-Terai region and reduce rail congestion and delays.
According to Bista, the additional line will increase the carrying capacity of the rail network, enable faster train operations and create scope for introducing new train services on the route. He added that the infrastructure upgrade is expected to accelerate economic activity across North Bengal and strengthen connectivity in the narrow Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the Chicken's Neck, which links mainland India with its northeastern states.
Read More:
- Parliamentary Standing Committee On Railways Tours NE, Emphasises On Rail Network Expansion
- 'Northeast Poised To Play Key Role In India's Development Journey': Leaders Offer Ambitious Roadmap At 73rd NEC Plenary
- DoNER Ministry Brings Northeast's Eri Silk To Kota's Doria Fabric, To Produce High-End Fashion