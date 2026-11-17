Railways Run Special Trains To Delhi As Passengers Return After Diwali And Chhath Puja
The Railways has also scheduled additional trips of several trains and introduced both reserved and unreserved special services to accommodate the increased demand.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
New Delhi: With people returning to Delhi after celebrating Diwali and Chhath Puja in their hometowns, the Railways has made special arrangements to manage the rush of passengers. Special trains are being operated from various cities in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states to Delhi to ensure comfortable journeys and reduce long waiting lists.
The Railways has also scheduled additional trips of several trains and introduced both reserved and unreserved special services to accommodate the increased demand.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the Railways facilitated around 1.82 crore passengers during the 2026 festive and puja season, compared with approximately 1.72 crore during the corresponding period last year. This shows an increase of nearly 10 lakh passengers.
With coordination between Northern Railway and other railway zones, 7,085 special train trips were operated this year, compared with 4,666 last year. This shows an increase of 2,419 trips. On average, around 54 additional special train trips were operated daily.
To meet the rising demand, Northern Railway also increased the number of coaches in regular trains. A total of 581 additional coaches were attached to regular trains during this festive season, compared with 123 coaches last year, making an increase of about 372%.
According to railway data, an average of 4.14 lakh passengers travelled daily during this period, against 3.91 lakh last year. Around 1.66 crore passengers travelled on regular trains, while 12.83 lakh passengers used special train-on-demand services.
A special train (08077/08078) is being operated between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal.
The train will depart from Ranchi on November 17 at 12:35 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 3 pm the following day. On its return journey, it will leave Anand Vihar on November 18 at 6:05 pm and arrive in Ranchi at 7:30 pm the next day.
The train will have AC, sleeper and general-category coaches. It will stop at several stations, including Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Sasaram, Govindpuri, Tundla and Ghaziabad.
For passengers travelling to Bihar, the Chhapra-Anand Vihar-Thawe Unreserved Special (05057/05058) will also operate.
The train will depart from Chhapra on November 19 at 9 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 4:55 pm the following day. On its return journey, it will leave Anand Vihar on November 20 at 8:10 pm and arrive at Thawe at 2:10 pm the next day.
The Gorakhpur-Delhi Unreserved Special (05051/05052) will depart from Gorakhpur on November 19 at 2:40 pm and reach Delhi at 8:20 am the next day. Its return journey will begin from Delhi on November 20 at 11:10 am.
A one-way reserved special train (04448) from Delhi to Patna will depart from Delhi Junction on November 18 at 11 pm and reach Patna at 8:10 pm the following day.
A special train (04006/04005) will also operate between New Delhi and Bengaluru Cantonment. It will depart from New Delhi on November 18 and from Bengaluru Cantonment on November 24.
For passengers travelling to Rajasthan, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Dahar Ka Balaji Unreserved Special (04474/04473) will operate on November 18, 19 and 20.
The train will depart from Delhi at 11:55 pm on these dates. On its return journey, it will leave Dahar Ka Balaji at 6:50 am on November 19, 20 and 21.
A new daily express train (14153/14154) between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar will commence operations on November 19.
The train will depart from Kanpur at 8:40 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 4:50 am the following day. On its return journey, it will leave Anand Vihar at 11:25 pm and arrive in Kanpur at 7:25 am.
Upadhyay said the Railways was continuously monitoring passenger demand and crowd levels to increase train capacity wherever required.
Passengers have been advised to check the latest train timings and stoppages through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) portal or contact the railway helpline at 139 for updates.
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