ETV Bharat / state

Railways Run Special Trains To Delhi As Passengers Return After Diwali And Chhath Puja

Railways Run Special Trains To Delhi As Passengers Return After Diwali And Chhath Puja ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: With people returning to Delhi after celebrating Diwali and Chhath Puja in their hometowns, the Railways has made special arrangements to manage the rush of passengers. Special trains are being operated from various cities in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states to Delhi to ensure comfortable journeys and reduce long waiting lists.

The Railways has also scheduled additional trips of several trains and introduced both reserved and unreserved special services to accommodate the increased demand.

According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the Railways facilitated around 1.82 crore passengers during the 2026 festive and puja season, compared with approximately 1.72 crore during the corresponding period last year. This shows an increase of nearly 10 lakh passengers.

With coordination between Northern Railway and other railway zones, 7,085 special train trips were operated this year, compared with 4,666 last year. This shows an increase of 2,419 trips. On average, around 54 additional special train trips were operated daily.

To meet the rising demand, Northern Railway also increased the number of coaches in regular trains. A total of 581 additional coaches were attached to regular trains during this festive season, compared with 123 coaches last year, making an increase of about 372%.

According to railway data, an average of 4.14 lakh passengers travelled daily during this period, against 3.91 lakh last year. Around 1.66 crore passengers travelled on regular trains, while 12.83 lakh passengers used special train-on-demand services.

A special train (08077/08078) is being operated between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal.

The train will depart from Ranchi on November 17 at 12:35 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 3 pm the following day. On its return journey, it will leave Anand Vihar on November 18 at 6:05 pm and arrive in Ranchi at 7:30 pm the next day.

The train will have AC, sleeper and general-category coaches. It will stop at several stations, including Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Sasaram, Govindpuri, Tundla and Ghaziabad.

For passengers travelling to Bihar, the Chhapra-Anand Vihar-Thawe Unreserved Special (05057/05058) will also operate.

The train will depart from Chhapra on November 19 at 9 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 4:55 pm the following day. On its return journey, it will leave Anand Vihar on November 20 at 8:10 pm and arrive at Thawe at 2:10 pm the next day.