ETV Bharat / state

Railways restores flood-damaged tracks in Assam's Sivasagar district

Guwahati: Railways has restored the tracks damaged by recent floods at Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The affected stretches come under the Tinsukia Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, visited the affected sections on Thursday and conducted a detailed inspection of the tracks, bridges, and other infrastructure, a statement issued by NFR said.

During the inspection, it was observed that many flood-hit residents, including children, along with their belongings and livestock, are currently taking shelter on or near the railway tracks due to the flood situation. "Considering the humanitarian concerns and prioritising public safety, it has been decided to operate only diesel locomotive-hauled trains on the restored sections initially. This precautionary measure has been taken to minimise the risk of electrocution and ensure the safety of flood- affected people until conditions become normalised," it stated.

Other trains will continue to ply through an alternative route.