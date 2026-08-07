Railways restores flood-damaged tracks in Assam's Sivasagar district
Only diesel locomotive-hauled trains to operate on the restored sections initially as flood-hit people are taking shelter on or near the tracks at many places
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:13 AM IST
Guwahati: Railways has restored the tracks damaged by recent floods at Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Sivasagar district of Assam.
The affected stretches come under the Tinsukia Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
The General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, visited the affected sections on Thursday and conducted a detailed inspection of the tracks, bridges, and other infrastructure, a statement issued by NFR said.
During the inspection, it was observed that many flood-hit residents, including children, along with their belongings and livestock, are currently taking shelter on or near the railway tracks due to the flood situation. "Considering the humanitarian concerns and prioritising public safety, it has been decided to operate only diesel locomotive-hauled trains on the restored sections initially. This precautionary measure has been taken to minimise the risk of electrocution and ensure the safety of flood- affected people until conditions become normalised," it stated.
Other trains will continue to ply through an alternative route.
"The long-distance trains will continue to operate on the diverted route via North Lakhimpur-Rangapara North-Rangiya for the time being. In addition, special trains are also being operated regularly throughout the disruption period to provide alternative rail connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Upper Assam," the statement said.
Once the situation normalises and the affected people can return to their homes, a decision will be taken on full restoration of train services and running of electric trains in the section, it added.
Train services had been hit in a major way as railway tracks were washed away under the Tinsukia division of NFR in July.
Also Read: