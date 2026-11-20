Railways Fines Delhi Firm For Hauling 1,600 Kg Rotten Meat To Kashmir
Indian Railways fined a Delhi cargo firm Rs 10,000 for misdeclaring 1,600 kg of rotten buffalo meat as general goods on a Kashmir-bound train.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Indian Railways has fined a New Delhi-based cargo firm for misdeclaring frozen meat as “general goods” on a train bound for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of strict action against violating statutory rules.
A senior Northern Railways officer confirmed a Rs 10,000 fine was imposed for transporting a consignment of 1,600 kilograms of rotten meat from New Delhi to Kashmir Valley.
Packed in 44 boxes in a parcel wagon, the buffalo meat consignment was seized and destroyed by the J&K Food and Drugs Administration on November 13 after laboratory tests declared it “unfit for human consumption.”
The rail and air cargo falls within the jurisdiction of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a senior official said, adding that railway authorities alerted the state food officials after blood and a foul stench emanated from the boxes.
Chief Area Manager Kapil Sharma at Budgam Railway Station, where the consignment was intercepted, said they penalised the registered cargo firm for misleading the Railways.
"The packing condition of the consignment was not good. We penalised the firm for misleading the Railways by transporting frozen food without the right packaging. It will serve as a deterrent for repeating the same violation,” he told ETV Bharat.
Parcel trains to Kashmir started last year with each wagon carrying the goods up to 23 tonnes. Railways officials explained that registered transportation firms book these wagons to haul goods from New Delhi to Kashmir by paying Rs 60,000.
“They (private firms) take goods from multiple people or cargo agencies. The registered private firm is responsible with us and not any third party. We have acted against the firm that booked the wagon with us for misdeclaration of goods,” Sharma added.
Investigations by the food department revealed the parcel was booked in New Delhi by Ghazipur-based Al Nida Foods and was addressed to ‘Ayaan Manzoor’ of Bemina, Srinagar. It was sent through ‘Tultrav Courier Agency’, said the department.
An official of the food department said that they served notices to the accused and summoned Manzoor for investigations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The seizure came a year after over 12,000 kilograms of rotten meat was confiscated in Kashmir, sparking public worries over Halal concerns and hygiene. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and religious leaders had demanded exemplary punitive action and criminal proceedings for violators.
A prominent trade body, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Kashmir (CCIK), has given a seven-day ultimatum to the government for exposing suppliers responsible for rotten meat and has threatened to shut down hotels and restaurants for failure.
The transportation of meat requires proper documentation, including slaughterhouse, veterinary and FSSAI certificates. Also, refrigeration facilities to maintain the prescribed temperature of minus 18 degrees Celsius or below are required for perishable food items, said a food official.
However, an official probe has found the transporter and the intended recipient lacked the mandatory FSSAI license. Following this, the state authorities have written to the Railways, advising allowing perishable food commodities through duly licensed Food Business Operators and enforcing temperature-controlled conditions with proper declarations and documentation.
Earlier, the frozen meat consignments would enter the Valley by National Highway 44. But this is the first confiscation since Kashmir was connected with train service last year.
An official said the meat was supplied to different places from the Railway Station, and they are investigating all angles from New Delhi to Kashmir.
“A receipt in the name of Ayaan Manzoor alongside his phone number was the only document with the parcel. Now all those persons involved in the chain are being investigated,” he added.
Also Read