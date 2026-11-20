ETV Bharat / state

Railways Fines Delhi Firm For Hauling 1,600 Kg Rotten Meat To Kashmir

A team of J&K Food and Drugs Administration inspected suspected rotten meat consignment at Budgam Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Indian Railways has fined a New Delhi-based cargo firm for misdeclaring frozen meat as “general goods” on a train bound for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of strict action against violating statutory rules.

A senior Northern Railways officer confirmed a Rs 10,000 fine was imposed for transporting a consignment of 1,600 kilograms of rotten meat from New Delhi to Kashmir Valley.

Packed in 44 boxes in a parcel wagon, the buffalo meat consignment was seized and destroyed by the J&K Food and Drugs Administration on November 13 after laboratory tests declared it “unfit for human consumption.”

The rail and air cargo falls within the jurisdiction of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a senior official said, adding that railway authorities alerted the state food officials after blood and a foul stench emanated from the boxes.

Chief Area Manager Kapil Sharma at Budgam Railway Station, where the consignment was intercepted, said they penalised the registered cargo firm for misleading the Railways.

"The packing condition of the consignment was not good. We penalised the firm for misleading the Railways by transporting frozen food without the right packaging. It will serve as a deterrent for repeating the same violation,” he told ETV Bharat.

Parcel trains to Kashmir started last year with each wagon carrying the goods up to 23 tonnes. Railways officials explained that registered transportation firms book these wagons to haul goods from New Delhi to Kashmir by paying Rs 60,000.

“They (private firms) take goods from multiple people or cargo agencies. The registered private firm is responsible with us and not any third party. We have acted against the firm that booked the wagon with us for misdeclaration of goods,” Sharma added.

Investigations by the food department revealed the parcel was booked in New Delhi by Ghazipur-based Al Nida Foods and was addressed to ‘Ayaan Manzoor’ of Bemina, Srinagar. It was sent through ‘Tultrav Courier Agency’, said the department.