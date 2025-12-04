Railways, BMC Gear Up For 'Mahaparinirvana Day' In Mumbai; Lakhs To Attend Babasaheb's Death Anniversary
The Central and Western Railway have announced several additional trains in view of the heavy rush of devotees.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
Mumbai: With lakhs expected to attend the 69th 'Mahaparinirvana Day', the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, local authorities here have finalised the arrangements with the Railways to run several additional trains to facilitate the devotees.
The event is scheduled to be held at the Chaityabhoomi, at Shivaji park in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on December 6.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), along with the Railways and Police have deployed manpower and put the required facilities in place for the smooth movement of devotees in the city on the occasion. Security has been beefed up at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence 'Rajgriha' in Dadar central.
Railways Announces Additional Trains
The Central Railway has announced to run 12 extra suburban special trains and 15 extra mail express special trains to ferry the devotees. In order to reduce the load at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the parcel section of the central railways will be kept shut on the weekend, officials said.
The Railways will deploy 1200 police and 135 Ticket Collectors to ensure smooth functioning of the services and ensure no offenders travelling without ticket are spared. Both the western and central railways will have help centres at Dadar, LTT Terminus and at CSMT stations.
Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway, said that the 15 special unreserved trains to run between December 4 and 8 will operate on the Nagpur-CSMT, Dadar-Nagpur, Kalaburagi-CSMT, Amravati-CSMT and Kolhapur-CSMT routes.
"There will be special suburban locals that will run at midnight, a special train will run on the main line from Kalyan, Thane and Kurla to Parel from 12:45 midnight to 3:30 am, and a special train will run on the Harbor line from Panvel/Vashi to Kurla from 1:30 am to 4:30 am," Neela said.
Western Railway has also deployed around 700 Railway Police personnel along with RPF personnel on the platforms, bridges, and entry exit gates. Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek said that a total of 160 CCTV cameras will monitor the situation round the clock and a control room has also been set for supervision.
“Moreover, security arrangements have been made with the latest video analytics such as FRS (Face Recognition System), People Density Analysis, Left-over Luggage Detection and Line-Crossing Alerts."
Abhishek said that they have deployed a 24-hour help-desk at Dadar station to guide and assist the devotees coming to Chaityabhoomi. Western Railway has said that RPF, GRP and ticket checking personnel stationed at these help desks will guide the devotees heading to Chaityabhoomi and Rajgriha. The devotees usually go first to Chaityabhoomi, in Shivaji Park the memorial of Dr Ambedkar on foot and after that walk to his residence, 5.2 km away at Dadar central.
Security Beefed Up
Meanwhile, the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Squad, Bomb Detection Squad along with police officers and personnel are being deployed for the event.
The event proceedings at Chaityabhoomi will be broadcast live on all the social media platforms of the BMC. Besides, a waterproof residential pavilion has been set up at Shivaji Park on an area of 1 lakh square feet, and LED screens have been installed at 10 places in the residential pavilions. The BMC has also set up a temporary fence of 1 thousand metres in length that has been installed around the ground.
Notably, a full force of 227 municipal sanitation workers with various machines will be deployed during this period to keep the Shivaji Park area clean. Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, said that around 150 mobile toilets will be installed on the main traffic route including the Darshan queue, 254 toilets in the Shivaji Park Maidan area, 10 toilets in the Anuradhapura queue, and a total of 284 temporary bathrooms, including pink toilets for women, have been arranged.
He further said that like every year, a medical team will be deployed with 20 ambulances. “There will also be a team for public awareness about dengue and malaria, a special medical room for health check-ups and medicines will also be stocked. Also, 585 specialist doctors will be posted at Shivaji Park during this period to ensure the civic authorities are prepared for any incident," Joshi said.
Assistant Commissioner of the BMC Zone 2, Prashant Sapkale, said that the administration has also taken precautions for the safety of all followers. He said that mobile and fixed CCTV cameras, metal detectors along with bag scanners have been installed around the Shivaji Park area. Besides, observation towers, fire engines, highly efficient ambulances, and speed boats have been deployed in the Shivaji Park area along with Chaityabhoomi, he said.
Sakpale said that 16 tankers and 254 taps have been installed for drinking water. The authorities will also provide biscuits and food to the devotees. Importantly, a hirkani room has also been set up for breastfeeding mothers.
