Railways, BMC Gear Up For 'Mahaparinirvana Day' In Mumbai; Lakhs To Attend Babasaheb's Death Anniversary

Construction work of the grand memorial of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is underway at Indu Mill in Dadar, as Bhim sainiks arrive for Mahaparinirvana Day at Chaityabhoomi ( IANS )

Mumbai: With lakhs expected to attend the 69th 'Mahaparinirvana Day', the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, local authorities here have finalised the arrangements with the Railways to run several additional trains to facilitate the devotees.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Chaityabhoomi, at Shivaji park in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on December 6.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), along with the Railways and Police have deployed manpower and put the required facilities in place for the smooth movement of devotees in the city on the occasion. Security has been beefed up at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence 'Rajgriha' in Dadar central.

Preparation underway as workers indulge in tent-making to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, in Mumbai (ANI)

Railways Announces Additional Trains

The Central Railway has announced to run 12 extra suburban special trains and 15 extra mail express special trains to ferry the devotees. In order to reduce the load at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the parcel section of the central railways will be kept shut on the weekend, officials said.

The Railways will deploy 1200 police and 135 Ticket Collectors to ensure smooth functioning of the services and ensure no offenders travelling without ticket are spared. Both the western and central railways will have help centres at Dadar, LTT Terminus and at CSMT stations.

Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway, said that the 15 special unreserved trains to run between December 4 and 8 will operate on the Nagpur-CSMT, Dadar-Nagpur, Kalaburagi-CSMT, Amravati-CSMT and Kolhapur-CSMT routes.

"There will be special suburban locals that will run at midnight, a special train will run on the main line from Kalyan, Thane and Kurla to Parel from 12:45 midnight to 3:30 am, and a special train will run on the Harbor line from Panvel/Vashi to Kurla from 1:30 am to 4:30 am," Neela said.