ETV Bharat / state

Railways Announces Special Trains On Chhath Puja; 25 To Operate From Delhi Today

New Delhi: In view of the rush of passengers heading home for the Chhath festival, Northern Railway is operating special trains from major railway stations in Delhi.

A total of 25 special trains are scheduled to depart from the Delhi region from Saturday, November 14. Of these, the highest number, 7 trains each, will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and Shakur Basti. Additionally, five special trains will operate from Anand Vihar Terminal, three from Hazrat Nizamuddin, two from Delhi Junction, and one from Rohtak Railway Station.

Passengers board a train at a railway station in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Furthermore, depending on passenger volume and demand, additional unreserved special trains may also be operated.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that extensive arrangements have been made to facilitate passengers traveling, particularly those heading toward the eastern parts of the country for the Chhath festival.

Passengers board a train at a railway station in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

He said the Railways aims to ensure that sufficient trains are available for passengers traveling home during the festive season and that the increasing crowds at major stations are managed in an organized manner.

On Saturday November 14, New Delhi and Shakur Basti railway stations will account for the largest share of the 25 special trains, with 7 trains departing from each. Five trains are scheduled to depart from Anand Vihar Terminal.