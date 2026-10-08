ETV Bharat / state

Railwaymen Up In Arms against Rampant Outsourcing Of Highly Sensitive And Safety Related Tasks

New Delhi: Railway employees are up in arms against the rampant outsourcing of highly sensitive and safety-related tasks within the Indian Railways. These include tasks related to tracks, signals, loco sheds, workshops, coaching depots and rolling stock.

The two main employee organisations, All-India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and Northern Railway Men's Union (NRMU) have announced a decisive battle against rapid privatisation, contractual employment and outsourcing within the railways.

These unions have stated that the game of cost-cutting at the expense of passenger safety and operational security will no longer be tolerated. They have stated that this privatisation and outsourcing must cease, and the nearly 200,000 vacant railway positions must be filled at the earliest.

The railway workers aired these sentiments at the NRMU's 78th Annual General Meeting and ‘National Convention Against Outsourcing,' held at the Colonel Singh Railway Stadium here. The primary focus of the conference was to deeply examine the deployment of untrained and unskilled contract workers for critical railway safety and maintenance tasks and the resulting security risks.

The NRMU has pointed out that Indian Railways is the most convenient, reliable and affordable mode of transportation for crores of citizens. The safe, smooth and accident-free operation of the railways comes from the tireless, day-to-day work of regular, skilled, and technically trained railway employees.

According to the Union, in order to develop skilled technicians or technical staff, the railways imparts intensive and rigorous training ranging from six months to one year to the employees after their completing an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or an engineering diploma.

Employees working in positions like Senior Section Engineer (SSE), Junior Engineer (JE) and Technician understand the entire process scientifically and technically. However, the current policies adopted by the administration have created a very worrying situation.

The Union has stated that railway track maintenance that includes patrolling and maintenance of tracks, signaling and telecommunications, rolling stock, coaching depots, loco sheds and even sensitive positions such as station masters, pointsmen and gangmen are being outsourced to private agencies and contractors.

Without proper technical qualifications or extensive safety training, these unskilled and inexperienced contract workers are performing complex tasks related to train operations increasing the risk of rail accidents exponentially.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, National General Secretary of the AIRF has strongly criticised the security crisis created by outsourcing in the railways and the inhuman exploitation of contract workers.