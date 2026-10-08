Railwaymen Up In Arms against Rampant Outsourcing Of Highly Sensitive And Safety Related Tasks
All-India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and Northern Railway Men's Union (NRMU) have announced a decisive battle against rapid privatisation, contractual employment and outsourcing within the railways
Published : October 8, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Railway employees are up in arms against the rampant outsourcing of highly sensitive and safety-related tasks within the Indian Railways. These include tasks related to tracks, signals, loco sheds, workshops, coaching depots and rolling stock.
The two main employee organisations, All-India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and Northern Railway Men's Union (NRMU) have announced a decisive battle against rapid privatisation, contractual employment and outsourcing within the railways.
These unions have stated that the game of cost-cutting at the expense of passenger safety and operational security will no longer be tolerated. They have stated that this privatisation and outsourcing must cease, and the nearly 200,000 vacant railway positions must be filled at the earliest.
The railway workers aired these sentiments at the NRMU's 78th Annual General Meeting and ‘National Convention Against Outsourcing,' held at the Colonel Singh Railway Stadium here. The primary focus of the conference was to deeply examine the deployment of untrained and unskilled contract workers for critical railway safety and maintenance tasks and the resulting security risks.
The NRMU has pointed out that Indian Railways is the most convenient, reliable and affordable mode of transportation for crores of citizens. The safe, smooth and accident-free operation of the railways comes from the tireless, day-to-day work of regular, skilled, and technically trained railway employees.
According to the Union, in order to develop skilled technicians or technical staff, the railways imparts intensive and rigorous training ranging from six months to one year to the employees after their completing an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or an engineering diploma.
Employees working in positions like Senior Section Engineer (SSE), Junior Engineer (JE) and Technician understand the entire process scientifically and technically. However, the current policies adopted by the administration have created a very worrying situation.
The Union has stated that railway track maintenance that includes patrolling and maintenance of tracks, signaling and telecommunications, rolling stock, coaching depots, loco sheds and even sensitive positions such as station masters, pointsmen and gangmen are being outsourced to private agencies and contractors.
Without proper technical qualifications or extensive safety training, these unskilled and inexperienced contract workers are performing complex tasks related to train operations increasing the risk of rail accidents exponentially.
Shiv Gopal Mishra, National General Secretary of the AIRF has strongly criticised the security crisis created by outsourcing in the railways and the inhuman exploitation of contract workers.
Exposing the harsh truth of the contract system, he said that today the situation is such that there is no work that is not being outsourced. Currently, track maintenance and signal maintenance are being given to outsiders, and it is also being said that technicians, engineers, computer operators and gangmen will be hired in the same mode.
Mishra said, “Whether it is unskilled or skilled people, everyone is being recruited from private sources. They don't even want to pay the minimum wage set by the government. We have pointsmen, trackmen and other technical jobs that keep trains running. For those safety categories, there are SSE and JEs in the railways."
"There are technicians who are given a year's training after completing an ITI, six months after a diploma, and one year of training for non-ITI employees. We are creating skilled workers. Those unskilled employees and technicians are putting safety at risk."
He further said that the private employees have no future.
"They should get social security, which they are not getting. Minimum wages should be Rs 435, but no contractor pays more than Rs 250. Their contractor withdraws Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 from the employees' accounts because he keeps their ATM cards. The contractors make them work for 12 hours instead of 8 hours, and they can be fired anytime. The contractual employees also do not get benefits like Provident Fund or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and are being exploited," he said.
The organisations disclosed that outsourcing was initially started in non-technical services like cleaning and catering, arguing that it would not impact rail operations.
However, it is now being promoted even in sensitive departments like production, repair, maintenance and operations. Due to a lack of adequate staff, currently the regular employees are facing significant mental and physical pressure which is directly impacting their health and operational safety.
The AIRF has warned that if the government does not immediately initiate permanent recruitment for vacant positions and ban outsourcing, employees will be forced to launch a nationwide agitation.
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