Railway Tender Scam: Lalu, Tejashwi Tell Delhi HC Sanction Missing Before Chargesheet

New Delhi: Accused in the Railway Tender Scam case, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav have told the Delhi High Court that mandatory sanction was not obtained before filing the chargesheet in the trial court. Senior counsel appearing on behalf of Lalu and Tejashwi placed these arguments before the High Court. The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on January 19.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the CBI was negligent in examining two financial transactions in the case, which, according to him, do not fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He submitted that both transactions were carried out under government policy and therefore cannot be treated as acts of corruption. Earlier, on January 6, the High Court had issued notice to the CBI on Tejashwi Yadav’s petition, while notice was issued on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s petition on January 5.

It is noteworthy that on October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in the case. The court ordered framing of charges under Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the trial court proceedings, Lalu Yadav’s counsel Maninder Singh had argued that there was no evidence to justify prosecution, thereby questioning the validity of the sanction. He pointed out that the CBI initially claimed no sanction was required to prosecute Lalu Yadav, but later stated that sanction had been obtained. He called this approach legally untenable.