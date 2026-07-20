RPF Rescue Nine Boys Trafficked From Bihar For Child Labour in Kerala; Two Arrested
The investigation revealed the involvement of a Kerala-based agent identified as Thomas, who is believed to have instructed the accused to bring children to Perumbavoor.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ernakulam, rescued nine minor boys allegedly trafficked from Bihar to Kerala for child labour after intercepting them near Aluva railway station.
Two Bihar residents, identified as Dablu Nath and Sunil Mondal, have been arrested in connection with the case. According to the police, the children were being taken to work at a plywood factory in Perumbavoor. The accused had brought them to Aluva by train and came under suspicion during intensified surveillance at railway stations aimed at checking human trafficking and illegal labour recruitment.
During questioning, RPF found that the boys, all from economically vulnerable families in Bihar, had allegedly been lured to Kerala with promises of work. Investigators suspect they were being trafficked for labour exploitation in the plywood industry.
The investigation has also revealed the alleged involvement of a Kerala-based agent identified as one Thomas, who is believed to have instructed the accused to bring the children to Perumbavoor. Police have launched a search for Thomas and are probing whether he is part of a larger interstate child trafficking network.
Authorities said there have been previous complaints about child labour in plywood units operating in Perumbavoor, prompting periodic inspections by the Labour Department.
The rescued boys have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Officials said the children are in satisfactory physical and mental condition. After completing legal formalities, Kerala authorities will coordinate with the Bihar Child Welfare Committee to reunite them with their families.
Meanwhile, the Police in Ernakulam too have registered cases under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. Officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation continues.
The RPF and Labour Department have also announced intensified inspections of industrial units in Perumbavoor to identify and curb child labour and trafficking networks operating in the region.
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