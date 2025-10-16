ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Railway Police Arrest Accused In Guntur Train Rape Case

Guntur: The Railway Police have arrested a man accused of raping a female passenger in the ladies’ compartment of the Santragachi Special train, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified through CCTV footage and taken into custody at the Tenali station, they said.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh boarded the ladies’ compartment at the Rajahmundry railway station and was travelling to Cherlapalli on Monday. When the train reached Guntur station, most passengers in the compartment disembarked, leaving her alone.

At the same time, a man in his forties entered the ladies’ compartment. Approximately 20 minutes after leaving Guntur, the accused threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. He forcibly took her cellphone and handbag. Police said that after carrying out the crime, the accused fled from the Pedakurapadu station.

After the train reached Cherlapalli station on Tuesday, the victim complained to the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP). The police registered the case and transferred it to the Nadikudi GRP police.