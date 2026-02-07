ETV Bharat / state

Railway Minister Announces Vande Bharat Train Between Bengaluru & Karwar

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that a Vande Bharat train will be operated between Bengaluru and Karwar via Mangaluru soon, besides a premier train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Railway Minister said that the electrification work on the stretch between Mangaluru and Hassan is now completed, and the certification process is going on. "Once the safety and other certifications and test runs of railways are complete, we will announce the timetable for the new Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Karwar," he said.

He said the railways is mulling operating two Vande Bharat trains on the Bengaluru-Karwar stretch - one starting from Bengaluru, another from Karwar. "With this rail, we will be covering the entire coast of Karnataka," he added.

He also said that a premier train will be operated between Bengaluru and Pune owing to the demand from people and elected representatives of the state.

On the much-delayed ongoing Bengaluru suburban rail project, the Minister said that the work on corridor 2 and 4 have been progressing well. "Since the suburban rail lines pass along the existing rail lines, the designs are very complicated. However, designs of all four corridors have been completed. Tender documents are also approved," he added.