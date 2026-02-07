Railway Minister Announces Vande Bharat Train Between Bengaluru & Karwar
By Anil Gejji
Published : February 7, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST|
Updated : February 7, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that a Vande Bharat train will be operated between Bengaluru and Karwar via Mangaluru soon, besides a premier train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Railway Minister said that the electrification work on the stretch between Mangaluru and Hassan is now completed, and the certification process is going on. "Once the safety and other certifications and test runs of railways are complete, we will announce the timetable for the new Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Karwar," he said.
He said the railways is mulling operating two Vande Bharat trains on the Bengaluru-Karwar stretch - one starting from Bengaluru, another from Karwar. "With this rail, we will be covering the entire coast of Karnataka," he added.
He also said that a premier train will be operated between Bengaluru and Pune owing to the demand from people and elected representatives of the state.
On the much-delayed ongoing Bengaluru suburban rail project, the Minister said that the work on corridor 2 and 4 have been progressing well. "Since the suburban rail lines pass along the existing rail lines, the designs are very complicated. However, designs of all four corridors have been completed. Tender documents are also approved," he added.
He said once the suburban rail project becomes operational, all railway crossings in Bengaluru city will be eliminated.
Rs. 7,748 Crore Allocated For Karnataka
The Minister said that Karnataka has been allocated Rs. 7,748 crore in the 2025-26 budget, which is nine times more than the allocation made during the UPA regime till 2014.
He said over Rs. 52,950 crore is being invested in Karnataka during the BJP rule for track creation, station upliftment and safety measures. Currently, as many as 61 stations are being reconstructed in Karnataka, of which nine are already completed. "Rs. 2,110 crore is being spent on station reconstructions," he added.