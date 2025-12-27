Junior Railway Engineer Killed While Inspecting Train In Lucknow
The deceased, Praveen Kumar Singh was posted in a mechanical department and was transferred from Gonda to Lucknow a month back.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 10:04 PM IST
Lucknow: A junior railway engineer was killed while he was conducting night checks on Vande Bharat Express at Aishbagh Coaching Depot in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
Alambagh police station SHO Subhash Singh said the deceased, Praveen Kumar Singh was hit by a moving train while he was inspecting the coaches.
Saroj said Praveen (38), a resident of Khiriya in Kushinagar, had been transferred from Gonda to Lucknow just a month ago. Praveen was posted as a junior engineer in the railways' mechanical department. "He was on night checking duty for Vande Bharat Express train. While checking the tracks, he was hit by another train passing by. The impact was so severe that he was seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Saroj said.
Praveen was residing alone in Lucknow and had planned to move his wife Preeti Singh and five-year-old daughter Manya to the city in a few days. Alambagh police inspected the scene and collected evidence before sending Praveen's body to a government hospital for postmortem. The railway administration expressed deep grief over the death of the junior engineer.
In November 2024, a senior section engineer from Lucknow, Sumit Pal, was killed by a train near Gorakhpur while supervising construction work amid dense fog.