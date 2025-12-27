ETV Bharat / state

Junior Railway Engineer Killed While Inspecting Train In Lucknow

Lucknow: A junior railway engineer was killed while he was conducting night checks on Vande Bharat Express at Aishbagh Coaching Depot in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Alambagh police station SHO Subhash Singh said the deceased, Praveen Kumar Singh was hit by a moving train while he was inspecting the coaches.

Saroj said Praveen (38), a resident of Khiriya in Kushinagar, had been transferred from Gonda to Lucknow just a month ago. Praveen was posted as a junior engineer in the railways' mechanical department. "He was on night checking duty for Vande Bharat Express train. While checking the tracks, he was hit by another train passing by. The impact was so severe that he was seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Saroj said.