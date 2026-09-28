Railway Iron Barrier Falls Onto Lorry Transporting Explosives
The accident occurred when the lorry was transporting explosives to the Aruwankadu Explosives Factory when it was caught in falling iron barriers
The lorry carrying explosives has been struck on a road (ETV Bharat)
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Udhagamandalam: Traffic has been disrupted on the Coonoor-Udhagamandalam National Highway after safety barriers on the railway bridge fell on a lorry.
The accident occurred when the lorry was transporting explosives to the Aruvankadu Explosives Factory when it was caught in falling iron barriers. Bus passengers and the public are in panic as a lorry with explosives is stuck on the road. Police and military personnel are engaged in the task of safely recovering the lorry with explosives.
Later, after three hours the lorry was safely recovered and there was no damage to anybody.