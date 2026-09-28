ETV Bharat / state

Railway Iron Barrier Falls Onto Lorry Transporting Explosives

Udhagamandalam: Traffic has been disrupted on the Coonoor-Udhagamandalam National Highway after safety barriers on the railway bridge fell on a lorry.

The accident occurred when the lorry was transporting explosives to the Aruvankadu Explosives Factory when it was caught in falling iron barriers. Bus passengers and the public are in panic as a lorry with explosives is stuck on the road. Police and military personnel are engaged in the task of safely recovering the lorry with explosives.