Railway Gatekeeper Killed By Speeding Train While Trying To Save Elderly Man In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
The elderly man was also killed after he was hit by the train and his identity is yet to be ascertained.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Thanjavur: A railway gatekeeper was killed while trying to save an elderly man who was crossing the tracks near Papanasam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.
The gatekeeper, Rahul Kumar (30) was a resident of Keerthi village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a railway gatekeeper in Gopurajapuram, Papanasam taluk, near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and had got married six months back. Sources said Rahul and the elderly man, he was trying to save, were hit by a train. The identity of the elderly man is yet to be ascertained.
Sources said, at around 11:45 pm on Thursday, Antyodaya Express train from Nagercoil to Tambaram was approaching the railway gate at high speed. Rahul was standing guard by closing the level crossing gates as per rules. At the time, a 65-year-old man crossed the closed gate and approached the tracks.
Rahul ran to save the man while risking his own life. But unfortunately, the speeding Antyodaya Express hit both of them, killing them on the spot. Their bodies were dragged for around half a kilometre by the train.
Personnel of Kumbakonam Railway Police and local police, who rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, recovered the bodies and sent them to the government hospital for autopsy. Police, registered a case and are conducting an intensive investigation to identify the elderly victim.
Rahul's act of courage has earned him appreciation in the area. His colleagues said he was a simple worker who worked with sincerity and dedication.
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