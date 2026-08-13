ETV Bharat / state

Railway Gatekeeper Killed By Speeding Train While Trying To Save Elderly Man In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Thanjavur: A railway gatekeeper was killed while trying to save an elderly man who was crossing the tracks near Papanasam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

The gatekeeper, Rahul Kumar (30) was a resident of Keerthi village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a railway gatekeeper in Gopurajapuram, Papanasam taluk, near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and had got married six months back. Sources said Rahul and the elderly man, he was trying to save, were hit by a train. The identity of the elderly man is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, at around 11:45 pm on Thursday, Antyodaya Express train from Nagercoil to Tambaram was approaching the railway gate at high speed. Rahul was standing guard by closing the level crossing gates as per rules. At the time, a 65-year-old man crossed the closed gate and approached the tracks.