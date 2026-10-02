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Railway Gangman Dies After Being Hit By Train In Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur: A railway gangman died after being struck by Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam inter-state express train while carrying out track maintenance work near Chhatrapur railway station in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

A team of gangmen, including Patra, was working on the track between Ganjam and Chhatrapur stations, when the incident took place at about 11 AM. He might have come into the front of the train suddenly. He was run over by the train and died on the spot, said the government railway police (GRP), Berhampur.

The deceased was identified as 58-year-old K Gobind Patra, a resident of Phasidi under Ganjam district's Khallikote police station limits.

A team from GRP Berhampur and railway employees of the nearby stations rushed to the spot. They recovered the mutilated body of the deceased and sent it to MKCG Medical College here for post-mortem.

The body was handed over to the family members, said Santosh Kumar Bahinipati, inspector-in-charge, GRP Berhampur.

The GRP have started an investigation to find out under which circumstances the gangman was run over by the express train after registering a case.