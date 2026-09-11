ETV Bharat / state

From Masala Dosa To Samosa, Snacks And Meals Get Costlier Across Southern Railway Stations From Today

Thiruvananthapuram: Passengers buying food from static catering units at railway stations across Southern Railway will have to pay more for several popular items from September 11

Southern Railway has notified a revised tariff covering 38 pan-India a-la-carte items and 22 regional cuisine items. The new tariff also introduces eight additional items, including chicken curry, fried rice and chilly chicken. All prices are inclusive of 5% GST.

Idly, Dosa And Snacks Get Costlier

The price of two idlies with chutney or sambar has risen from Rs 20 to Rs 25, while two pieces each of medhu vada and masala vada will now cost Rs 30, up from Rs 25.

Masala dosa, onion dosa (uthappam) and rava dosa have been revised to Rs 30 from Rs 25. Thatte idly has increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20, while rava idly will cost Rs 25 instead of Rs 20.

Among snacks, aloo bonda has gone up from Rs 20 to Rs 25, while onion pakora and samosa have increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. A vegetable sandwich will cost Rs 35, vegetable cutlet Rs 50 and vegetable burger Rs 55.

Meals And Egg Items

Bisi bele bhath (one-pot rice and lentil dish from Karnataka) has been revised from Rs 55 to Rs 65. Lemon rice and curd rice will cost Rs 35 each, while tomato bhath and pongal are priced at Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively.

Fish curry with rice has increased from Rs 95 to Rs 110. An omelette will now cost Rs 45 instead of Rs 35, while a boiled egg has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 20. Two slices of branded bread will cost Rs 15, up from Rs 10.

Chappathi at Rs 5 and parota at Rs 10 remain unchanged.

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