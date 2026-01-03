Railway Employee Kills Fiancee In Gujarat's Vadodara
The accused, Rekha Rathwa and the victim, Sachin were in a live-in relationship after they met on Instagram.
Vadodara: A woman, employed in the Indian Railways, allegedly killed her fiancee over a dispute at Railway Colony in Gujarat's Vadodara.
Police said, the accused, Rekha Rathwa, was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Sachin Rathwa. Police investigations have revealed that Sachin and Rekha had been in a live-in relationship for the last three years. They met on Instagram and over time, began living together. However, during their relationship, Sachin often doubted Rekha's character, which led to frequent fights between them.
According to police, a serious argument broke out between the two on December 30, 2025. During the argument, Sachin told Rekha he wanted to call off their marriage. This infuriated Rekha who in a fit of rage strangled Sachin with her dupatta.
However, following the incident, Rekha told everyone that Sachin was not waking up from his sleep. Later, Sachin was rushed to Sayaji Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, when Sachin's postmortem report was received, marks were found on his neck, which made the police suspect that he was strangled.
After committing the murder, Rekha initially tried to mislead the police. She attempted to portray the incident as an accident for three days. However, based on the police investigation of the crime scene, technical evidence, and circumstantial evidence, the focus of suspicion shifted to Rekha. Police detained Rekha, who after rigorous interrogation, broke down and confessed to have killed Sachin.
F Division ACP Pranav Kataria stated no other person is involved in the murder. "But the investigation is on from all angles. A murder case has been filed against the accused," he said. This incident has once again drawn attention to the serious consequences of insecurity, suspicion, and poor decisions in love relationships.
