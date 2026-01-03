ETV Bharat / state

Railway Employee Kills Fiancee In Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: A woman, employed in the Indian Railways, allegedly killed her fiancee over a dispute at Railway Colony in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Police said, the accused, Rekha Rathwa, was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Sachin Rathwa. Police investigations have revealed that Sachin and Rekha had been in a live-in relationship for the last three years. They met on Instagram and over time, began living together. However, during their relationship, Sachin often doubted Rekha's character, which led to frequent fights between them.

According to police, a serious argument broke out between the two on December 30, 2025. During the argument, Sachin told Rekha he wanted to call off their marriage. This infuriated Rekha who in a fit of rage strangled Sachin with her dupatta.