Railway Authorities Chalk Out Measures To Handle Festival Passenger Rush At New Delhi Railway Station
The Railways authorities have strengthened passenger facilities at the Anand Vihar terminal and are shifting some trains to handle passenger rush.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways authorities have chalked out measures to handle the passenger rush at the New Delhi railway station.
The authorities have strengthened the passenger facilities at the Anand Vihar terminal in view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals this year. Officials said that they are also planning to shift some of the Purvanchal and East direction trains to Anand Vihar terminal.
According to railway officials, some trains heading to the eastern direction, especially towards Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Purvanchal, are likely to be operated from Anand Vihar Terminal.
On these festivals, a large number of people from Purvanchal living in Delhi-NCR go to different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to which pressure of passengers increases manifold.
Further the passenger holding area is being prepared at Anand Vihar Terminal which will have a capacity for seven thousand people.
According to the railway officials, the passenger facility center at Anand Vihar Terminal is being constructed in two phases. In the first phase, space is being prepared for around 4,000 passengers for which the work is underway. In the second phase, the passenger capacity of this facility will be increased to about 7,000 passengers.
Railway authorities reviewed the progress of this project in August and senior officials are monitoring the work to ready the holding area for the convenience of passengers.
At the holding area besides ticket counters, toilets, drinking water and other essential passenger facilities will be provided. Apart from this, public address system, passenger information system, CCTV surveillance, electrical and signal and telecommunication related facilities will also remain available.
Officials said that passengers without tickets or waiting lists will be kept in the designated holding area to ensure that the main platform and railway station is not crowded.
Railway officials said that all these measures will help in handling a large number of passengers during festivals. New facilities come after the stampede at the station in February 2025 that killed 18 passengers and left several others injured.
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