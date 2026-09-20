ETV Bharat / state

Railway Authorities Chalk Out Measures To Handle Festival Passenger Rush At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: The Railways authorities have chalked out measures to handle the passenger rush at the New Delhi railway station.

The authorities have strengthened the passenger facilities at the Anand Vihar terminal in view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals this year. Officials said that they are also planning to shift some of the Purvanchal and East direction trains to Anand Vihar terminal.

According to railway officials, some trains heading to the eastern direction, especially towards Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Purvanchal, are likely to be operated from Anand Vihar Terminal.

On these festivals, a large number of people from Purvanchal living in Delhi-NCR go to different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to which pressure of passengers increases manifold.

Further the passenger holding area is being prepared at Anand Vihar Terminal which will have a capacity for seven thousand people.