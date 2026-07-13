Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi Stages Protest In Assam Assembly Over Arrest Of Human Rights Activists
Gogoi said the BJP government is snatching away land from tribal belts and blocks, areas designated exclusively for tribal settlements.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing budget session, Raijor Dal MLAs staged a protest on the premises of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday against the arrest of human rights activists Pranab Doley and Aditya Rabha.
Leading the protest, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi said, “The BJP government is snatching away land from tribal belts and blocks - areas designated exclusively for tribal settlements."
He said, "Leaders from tribal community such as Aditya Rabha and Pranab Doley, protested against the move with the support of people. However, both of them were arrested over the last two days."
Doley was arrested from Guwahati on July 12. The convenor of Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee has been leading vocal grassroot protest against the construction of a five star hotel project near Kaziranga National Park.
Rabha was leading a public protest against the government's decision to establish a proposed satellite township project at Borduar near Palasbari in Kamrup. Her was also arrested by Assam Police recently.
Protesting the arrests, Gogoi wore black clothes and black mask on the day to protest and demand the release of the two. He further said, "we have arrived at the Assembly today, dressed in black, to protest against the action…we will never allow the land of the indigenous people to be snatched away…”.
Responding to questions on his series of daily protests during the Budget Session, Gogoi said he has consistently raised the issue of Guwahati's recurring artificial floods since the opening day of the session. He recalled that on the first day of the Budget Session, he and fellow Raijor Dal MLA Mahbubul Haque, popularly known as Mukhtar, wore life jackets to draw attention to the city's flood situation.
"Even after 25 years in power, the Chief Minister has failed to solve Guwahati's artificial flood problem. How many more years will it take? We demand a comprehensive drainage project to permanently address flash floods in Guwahati," Gogoi said. He also said that Sivasagar, his home constituency, continues to face artificial flooding and urged the government to implement a comprehensive drainage and flood management project there as well.
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