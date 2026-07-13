ETV Bharat / state

Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi Stages Protest In Assam Assembly Over Arrest Of Human Rights Activists

Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing budget session, Raijor Dal MLAs staged a protest on the premises of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday against the arrest of human rights activists Pranab Doley and Aditya Rabha.

Leading the protest, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi said, “The BJP government is snatching away land from tribal belts and blocks - areas designated exclusively for tribal settlements."

He said, "Leaders from tribal community such as Aditya Rabha and Pranab Doley, protested against the move with the support of people. However, both of them were arrested over the last two days."

Doley was arrested from Guwahati on July 12. The convenor of Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee has been leading vocal grassroot protest against the construction of a five star hotel project near Kaziranga National Park.