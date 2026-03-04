ETV Bharat / state

Raijor Dal Announces First List Of 11 Candidates For Assam Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Opposition Raijor Dal on Wednesday declared the first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, a day after the Congress announced its nominees for 42 seats. Though initially Raijor Dal was part of a Congress-led alliance, the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties has not been finalised yet.

Of the 11 candidates declared by Raijor Dal, the Margherita constituency has candidates from both opposition parties. According to the list signed by its president, Akhil Gogoi, present Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, who joined the Raijor Dal on February 16, has been nominated from the Goalpara East seat.

Gogoi won the Sivasagar constituency as an Independent candidate in the last Assam Assembly polls. The first list of Raijor Dal has not named Gogoi.

In the Margherita seat, Gogoi's party nominated Rahul Chetry, the general secretary of its student wing Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS). The Congress, on the other hand, named Prateek Bordoloi, son of Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who had represented the constituency thrice since 2001.

Former Congress leader Ramen Chandra Borthakur has been named as the Raijor Dal candidate for the Jalukbari constituency, which has been represented by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for five consecutive terms since 2001.