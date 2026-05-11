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Tendu Leaf Collector's Son Cracks Indian Forest Service With AIR 91, Brings Pride To Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Ajay Gupta, the son of a tendu leaf collector from Sambalpuri village in Chhattisgarh's Rajgarh district, has scripted an inspiring success story by securing 91st rank in the Indian Forst Service (IFS) examination.

Born into a modest family dependent on forest produce for survival, Ajay spent his chaildhood helping his parents tendu leaves and mahua from nearby forests. Despite financial hardships and limited resources, he pursued education with determination and eventually earned a place among the country's top civil service achievers.

Ajay, who hails from Sambalpuri village in Rajgarh district, said forests had remained an inseparable part of his life since childhood. During school vacations, he would accompany his parents to the forests and assist them in collecting minor forest produce.

Recalling his journey, Ajay said his parents were not highly educated, but they always believed education was the only path to a better future for their children.

Despite difficult circumstances, Ajay excelled academically, scoring 92.66% in Class 10 and 91.40% in Class 12 examinations. He later secured admission to National institute of Technology Raipur, where he continued his studies with the support of scholarships for three years. Speaking about his success, Ajay said his deep connection with forests inspired him to choose the Indian Forest Service.