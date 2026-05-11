Tendu Leaf Collector's Son Cracks Indian Forest Service With AIR 91, Brings Pride To Chhattisgarh
Ajay, who hails from Sambalpuri village in Rajgarh district, said forests had remained an inseparable part of his life since childhood and during school vacations
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Raipur: Ajay Gupta, the son of a tendu leaf collector from Sambalpuri village in Chhattisgarh's Rajgarh district, has scripted an inspiring success story by securing 91st rank in the Indian Forst Service (IFS) examination.
Born into a modest family dependent on forest produce for survival, Ajay spent his chaildhood helping his parents tendu leaves and mahua from nearby forests. Despite financial hardships and limited resources, he pursued education with determination and eventually earned a place among the country's top civil service achievers.
Ajay, who hails from Sambalpuri village in Rajgarh district, said forests had remained an inseparable part of his life since childhood. During school vacations, he would accompany his parents to the forests and assist them in collecting minor forest produce.
Recalling his journey, Ajay said his parents were not highly educated, but they always believed education was the only path to a better future for their children.
Despite difficult circumstances, Ajay excelled academically, scoring 92.66% in Class 10 and 91.40% in Class 12 examinations. He later secured admission to National institute of Technology Raipur, where he continued his studies with the support of scholarships for three years. Speaking about his success, Ajay said his deep connection with forests inspired him to choose the Indian Forest Service.
बिग ब्रेकिंग न्यूज— Raigarh (@RaigarhDist) May 8, 2026
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ जिले के छोटे से गांव संबलपुरी के अजय गुप्ता ने भारतीय वन सेवा परीक्षा में हासिल की ऑल इंडिया रैंक 91
किसान परिवार के बेटे ने रचा सफलता का नया इतिहास, इससे पहले यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2025 में भी हासिल कर चुके हैं AIR-452#Raigarh pic.twitter.com/bgzcfsPD47
"The forest has been a part of my life since childhood. It not only gave employment to my family but also gave direction to my life. My bond with forests became even stronger while working in Bastar," he said.
Ajay had earlier cleared the Civil Services Examination and secured a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), but later pursued his dream of joining the Indian Forest Service. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Ajay on his achievement and said his success had brought pride not only to his family but to the entire state.
The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that a young man who once collected tendu leaves and mahua in forests would now contribute towards forest conservation and environmental protection. He also highlighted the role of state government scholarship schemes, including the Minor Forest Produce Association Scholarship and Post-Matric Scholarship, in supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds.
State Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap also congratulated Ajay and described his achievement as historic. Ajay Gupta's Ajay Gupta’s journey from a forest-dependent household to the Indian Forest Service is now being seen as a major inspiration for youths from rural and tribal regions preparing for competitive examinations with limited resources.
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