Raigad Is New Destination For New Year Celebrations
Eating local delicacies of fish and water sports is the main attraction for the tourists, who come from all over India.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Alibaug: Goa has been the hot spot to celebrate the New Year, especially for many Mumbaikars. However, Maharashtra's 720 kilometres of coastline, the Konkan, have become the latest destination to celebrate the New Year. Its driving force is the accessibility and reasonable fare that offer a package to the tourists.
Tourists have thronged the beach resorts of Alibaug, Nagaon, Kashed, Murud-Janjira, Dive Aghar, and Shrivardhan and are enjoying water sports packages. They are also visiting historic forts.
A room in most of the hotels and resorts above the 3-star category prior to Christmas, would be available for Rs 2500. Now the costs have gone up to as much as Rs 12,000, as people have come to spend for over five days ushering the new year. Thanks to the social media influencers, people have now discovered the otherwise easy, laid-back Alibaug and other beaches of Raigad. There are numerous homestays too that have sprung up.
Vikrant Godam, with his toddler in arm, from Amravati, told ETV Bharat, "We were exploring from which place to usher in the New Year, and we decided to revisit the Kashed beach. We also want our children to know the history of Murud Zanjira, as there are few forts here. We also enjoy the local cuisine, especially the fish here."
He added, the crowds did surprise him. "There is a lot more crowd than usual, but there are many fun activities that youngsters enjoy. We will suggest to first-time travellers, if you book in advance, you won't face any issues," said Godam.
A couple from Valsad in Gujarat appreciated the clean beaches and their walk to the Kolaba fort, which is accessible during low tide, at Alibaug.
"We came here one day before Christmas to spend time here. We really liked this place. We visited the fort and enjoyed the beach. It has been amazing. When we walked to the fort there was water, and as we returned, it was low tide, and the sea had gone deep inside. There was no water around the fort. This was a new experience for us. We will definitely urge more people to visit Alibaug and Konkan," the couple said.
Bhau Salunke, owner of Mahakali Water Sports, said, this is their festive time too. "Since the last two months, we have seen more tourists coming. Now with New Year holidays, we are getting a lot more bookings for the water sports packages. Our packages for water sports have appealed to these city tourists," said Salunkhe.
These water sports companies offer eight rides for Rs 2000/-. "We also give the tourists life jackets, two guards, and we are present here on the beach the entire day to ensure there is no untoward incident," added Salunkhe.
The package includes - Para ride, Banana ride, which gives tourists an opportunity to oar the boats. There is also a speed boat ride, as one can hear screams of joy and squeals of young children.
Now, travel to Alibaug and Konkan has become easier as one can book the RoRo that also enables people to drive their cars on this passenger ferry. This facility has seen a rise in tourists. With schools and colleges shut for the New Year, the rush has increased. Aradhana Dandekar, the Mayor of Murud-Janjira welcomed the tourists.
"The Murud fort is popular, we also have Padma Durga fort, we have clean and nice beaches at Alibaug, Murud, and Kashed. Many tourists also come here to eat fish. Tourists from Mumbai, Pune come here regularly, now thanks to the RoRo ferry service," said Dandekar.
The authorities in these places have taken cognisance of the sudden influx of tourists and have sent out notices to the water sports companies to take extra precautions. Local police, Coast Guard and lifeguards have been asked to remain alert to avoid any accidents.
