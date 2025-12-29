ETV Bharat / state

Raigad Is New Destination For New Year Celebrations

Alibaug: Goa has been the hot spot to celebrate the New Year, especially for many Mumbaikars. However, Maharashtra's 720 kilometres of coastline, the Konkan, have become the latest destination to celebrate the New Year. Its driving force is the accessibility and reasonable fare that offer a package to the tourists.

Tourists have thronged the beach resorts of Alibaug, Nagaon, Kashed, Murud-Janjira, Dive Aghar, and Shrivardhan and are enjoying water sports packages. They are also visiting historic forts.

A room in most of the hotels and resorts above the 3-star category prior to Christmas, would be available for Rs 2500. Now the costs have gone up to as much as Rs 12,000, as people have come to spend for over five days ushering the new year. Thanks to the social media influencers, people have now discovered the otherwise easy, laid-back Alibaug and other beaches of Raigad. There are numerous homestays too that have sprung up.

Vikrant Godam, with his toddler in arm, from Amravati, told ETV Bharat, "We were exploring from which place to usher in the New Year, and we decided to revisit the Kashed beach. We also want our children to know the history of Murud Zanjira, as there are few forts here. We also enjoy the local cuisine, especially the fish here."

He added, the crowds did surprise him. "There is a lot more crowd than usual, but there are many fun activities that youngsters enjoy. We will suggest to first-time travellers, if you book in advance, you won't face any issues," said Godam.

A couple from Valsad in Gujarat appreciated the clean beaches and their walk to the Kolaba fort, which is accessible during low tide, at Alibaug.

"We came here one day before Christmas to spend time here. We really liked this place. We visited the fort and enjoyed the beach. It has been amazing. When we walked to the fort there was water, and as we returned, it was low tide, and the sea had gone deep inside. There was no water around the fort. This was a new experience for us. We will definitely urge more people to visit Alibaug and Konkan," the couple said.