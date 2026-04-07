ETV Bharat / state

Massive Crackdown On 'Cow Mafia' In Odisha; Cash, Gold, Vehicles Seized, Over 10 Detained

Police conduct a raid at the house of an alleged 'cow mafia'. ( ETV Bharat )

Balasore/Rairangpur: In a major coordinated operation, police across Odisha's eastern range launched a large-scale crackdown on alleged cattle theft and illegal transportation networks, better known as 'cow mafia', conducting simultaneous raids across multiple districts on Tuesday.

The operation, led by the Eastern Range Deputy Inspector General, covered key districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak, with multiple police teams carrying out searches at suspected locations linked to illegal cattle trade.

In Mayurbhanj district, police conducted simultaneous raids at 15 locations spanning seven police station limits, including Baripada Town, Bhanjpur, Jharpokharia, Shuliapada, Bangiriposi, Baisinga and Badampahad. The raids targeted the residences of suspected cattle traffickers, resulting in significant seizures.

Officials recovered large quantities of cash, gold and silver ornaments, bank documents, property papers and vehicles allegedly used in illegal transportation. In Satpautia village, police seized a Hero Passion bike, a Maruti Ertiga, a Bolero vehicle, cash worth ₹1.46 lakh and gold ornaments. From Deogaon village, seizures included over ₹9 lakh in cash, multiple vehicles and substantial quantities of valuables.