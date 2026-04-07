Massive Crackdown On 'Cow Mafia' In Odisha; Cash, Gold, Vehicles Seized, Over 10 Detained
With more than ₹20 lakh seized authorities believe the operation has dealt a significant blow to illegal cattle trade in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Balasore/Rairangpur: In a major coordinated operation, police across Odisha's eastern range launched a large-scale crackdown on alleged cattle theft and illegal transportation networks, better known as 'cow mafia', conducting simultaneous raids across multiple districts on Tuesday.
The operation, led by the Eastern Range Deputy Inspector General, covered key districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak, with multiple police teams carrying out searches at suspected locations linked to illegal cattle trade.
In Mayurbhanj district, police conducted simultaneous raids at 15 locations spanning seven police station limits, including Baripada Town, Bhanjpur, Jharpokharia, Shuliapada, Bangiriposi, Baisinga and Badampahad. The raids targeted the residences of suspected cattle traffickers, resulting in significant seizures.
Officials recovered large quantities of cash, gold and silver ornaments, bank documents, property papers and vehicles allegedly used in illegal transportation. In Satpautia village, police seized a Hero Passion bike, a Maruti Ertiga, a Bolero vehicle, cash worth ₹1.46 lakh and gold ornaments. From Deogaon village, seizures included over ₹9 lakh in cash, multiple vehicles and substantial quantities of valuables.
The raids were led by Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati, with coordinated participation from multiple police stations across the subdivision. Two persons have been arrested so far, while searches continue in several areas.
In Balasore district, police teams conducted raids at 10 locations linked to suspected illegal cattle networks. Authorities seized over ₹12 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver ornaments, land documents, ATM cards and vehicles.
A joint team led by Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar carried out early morning raids in Saalapul village under Khaira block, with support from local police officials and revenue authorities. In the Bahanga-Barikpur area, two individuals have been detained for questioning.
Investigations are ongoing to trace financial links, property assets and interstate connections of the accused. With more than ₹10 lakh seized in Mayurbhanj and over ₹12 lakh in Balasore alone, authorities believe the operation has dealt a significant blow to illegal cattle trade in the eastern range of Odisha.
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