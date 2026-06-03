Raids Carried Out In 6 Kashmir Districts In Terror Related Case
Filed in 2015, the case includes charges under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Sections 15, 16, 17, and 19 of the UAPA.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations across six districts of the Valley in connection with a 2015 terror-related case, officials said.
According to an official, the searches were carried out in Srinagar, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Sopore. The operation was launched following fresh intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation into the case.
The case, originally filed by the CIK in Srinagar in 2015, includes charges under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Sections 15, 16, 17, and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act. The investigation pertains to the operations of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, their active sleeper-cell networks and activities related to radicalisation, recruitment and the facilitation of terrorism in the region.
Officials said that the suspects targeted during the raids are allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based terror handlers via encrypted communication applications. "They are suspected of distributing extremist propaganda, radicalisation activities and acting as facilitators for terrorism," they added.
The objective of searches, according to officials, is to recover incriminating material, establish terror linkages and identify overground workers (OGWs) and facilitators to generate actionable intelligence for further investigation.
The CIK, assisted by Police, executed raids after obtaining necessary legal clearances including search warrants from the concerned court, police said.
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