ETV Bharat / state

Raids Carried Out In 6 Kashmir Districts In Terror Related Case

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations across six districts of the Valley in connection with a 2015 terror-related case, officials said.

According to an official, the searches were carried out in Srinagar, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Sopore. The operation was launched following fresh intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation into the case.

The case, originally filed by the CIK in Srinagar in 2015, includes charges under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Sections 15, 16, 17, and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act. The investigation pertains to the operations of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, their active sleeper-cell networks and activities related to radicalisation, recruitment and the facilitation of terrorism in the region.