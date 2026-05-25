ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Raid Yields Narcotics, Fake Medicines At Gaya House Of Deceased Ex-Congress MP

Patna: A multi-agency raid on a house belonging to former Congress MP Ranjeet Singh in Gaya city in Bihar on Monday yielded a large quantity of narcotic drugs and spurious medicines. Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection.

Those involved in the raid revealed that banned and restricted medicines as well as a large quantity of raw materials used in manufacturing medicines, worth around Rs 50 lakh were recovered in the operation.

The action was based on information and tip-offs about a drug racket being run from the house, located at New Area Piparpati locality under the Kotwali police station area, for quite some time. Incidentally, the district dairy, fisheries and animal resources office is also functioning from a portion of the premises.

Ranjeet Singh, alias Rang Singh, was elected an MP on a Congress ticket from Chatra Lok Sabha constituency (then in undivided Bihar, now in Jharkhand), and also represented Atri Assembly constituency in Gaya district twice as an MLA. He died in 2023.

“We had received inputs about an unlicensed drug unit operating from the premises of a house in Gaya. The operation was a result of it,” Bihar Drug Controller Nityanand Kishloya told ETV Bharat.