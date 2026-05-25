Bihar: Raid Yields Narcotics, Fake Medicines At Gaya House Of Deceased Ex-Congress MP
The house belonged to Ranjeet Singh, a former Congress MP from Chatra Lok Sabha constituency, who died in 2023.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Patna: A multi-agency raid on a house belonging to former Congress MP Ranjeet Singh in Gaya city in Bihar on Monday yielded a large quantity of narcotic drugs and spurious medicines. Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection.
Those involved in the raid revealed that banned and restricted medicines as well as a large quantity of raw materials used in manufacturing medicines, worth around Rs 50 lakh were recovered in the operation.
The action was based on information and tip-offs about a drug racket being run from the house, located at New Area Piparpati locality under the Kotwali police station area, for quite some time. Incidentally, the district dairy, fisheries and animal resources office is also functioning from a portion of the premises.
Ranjeet Singh, alias Rang Singh, was elected an MP on a Congress ticket from Chatra Lok Sabha constituency (then in undivided Bihar, now in Jharkhand), and also represented Atri Assembly constituency in Gaya district twice as an MLA. He died in 2023.
“We had received inputs about an unlicensed drug unit operating from the premises of a house in Gaya. The operation was a result of it,” Bihar Drug Controller Nityanand Kishloya told ETV Bharat.
One of the arrested persons has been identified as Vikas Kumar Mauhri. He had rented a portion of the former MP’s residence.
“We have seized a huge quantity of intoxicating drugs, cough syrup, sleeping pills and other medicines. Vikas is being questioned about the recovered items. Prima facie, it seems that the drugs were procured from different parts of the country and stored at the raided premises. They were then supplied to various states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal,” Gaya Drug Inspector Vijay Kumar told reporters.
Sources said that the recovered medicines are being examined and assessed, while Vikas’ network is being unearthed.
During preliminary questioning, Vikas revealed that he recently stepped into medicine manufacturing and supply. He was trying to scale up his business and the supply network.
“The operation is still ongoing. We are going to conduct raids at other places as well. The actual picture will emerge by the evening,” the Gaya city Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told ETV Bharat.
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