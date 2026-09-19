Karnataka: Raichur Woman Murdered In Farm; 18-Month-Old Daughter Found Crying On Mother's Blood-Stained Body
Police said Sneha's husband Amit and a man identified as Shubham, who police described as her alleged lover, have been taken into custody for questioning.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Raichur: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in a field on the outskirts of R H No 5 Camp in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district, Karnataka, leaving behind a heartbreaking scene in which her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was found crying on her blood-stained body.
The deceased has been identified as Sneha Amit. She had married Amit around three years ago, and the couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Police said Sneha had been staying at her parental home in R H No 5 Camp for the past few days.
According to police, Sneha was found severely injured in a field on Saturday morning. She had sustained serious injuries to her head and face. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries.
Police officials, including DySP G Chandrashekhar and Circle Police Inspector Vinayak, visited the scene and conducted an inspection.
The woman's young daughter was found at the spot, crying while sitting on her mother's body. Police suspect that the child was with Sneha when the incident occurred.
District Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said the investigation was underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
The SP said Sneha's husband Amit and a man identified as Shubham, who police described as her alleged lover, have been taken into custody for questioning.
“Concrete details will emerge after the interrogation is completed,” the SP said.
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