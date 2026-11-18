Rahul to Launch Uttar Pradesh Campaign On December 10 As Priyanka Targets Punjab On November 26
Earlier, on November 4, Rahul had launched the Congress’s Punjab campaign for the 2027 assembly elections from Sangrur in the Malwa region.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: As preparations begin for a high-stakes election, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to kick off the campaign of the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Saharanpur on December 10.
With an eye set on the rich political soil of western Uttar Pradesh, the purpose of the launch is to strengthen the support base of the farming community and reach out to the traditional base of BSP voters. As Rahul sets his eyes on Uttar Pradesh, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her entry on November 26 in the grand old party’s campaign in poll-bound Punjab, where she will further challenge the ruling AAP in its stronghold, the Malwa region.
Earlier, on November 4, Rahul had launched the Congress’d Punjab campaign for the 2027 assembly elections from Sangrur in the Malwa region. The gathering, dubbed the ‘Insaaf’ rally, had targeted the state government over its failures in curbing the widespread drug menace and poor law and order situation.
The Congress insiders said Priyanka is likely to flag these two issues and will also highlight matters related to women, who comprise half the electorate, at the rally, likely to be held in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which also falls in the Malwa region.
“Rahul Gandhi has already launched the party campaign in the state. Over the coming days, our star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will also visit the state. The Congress is very aggressive ahead of the polls. Several senior leaders will also visit the state. Their schedules are being worked out,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.
“We are going to challenge the ruling AAP in their stronghold, the Malwa region. After Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rally, we will soon hold another major event in the region,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
Before Priyanka's rally in Punjab, the state unit will organise a big event in Khanna on November 19 to mark the culmination of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle yatra across the state to alert the youth against the menace of drugs.
After Rahul’s December 10 Saharanpur rally, Priyanka will also turn her attention to Uttar Pradesh and will address a rally in a city in the eastern region, party insiders said.
Saharanpur, sources said, has been chosen for Rahul’s rally as it gave the Congress its only Lok Sabha MP, Imran Masood, in the entire western region in the 2024 national elections. Masood was recently made working president of the revamped state unit to woo the minorities in the state, particularly in the western region that has been a challenge for the Congress over the past elections.
Rahul, a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, will try to woo the farmers of the region during his rally. On August 5, the LoP Lok Sabha had attended an event in Baghpat, also in the western region to mark the first death anniversary of ex J&K Governor Satpal Malik, who had a following among the Jat farmers in the region. Over the past weeks, the grand old party also took out a foot march to flag the concerns of the farmers in the region.
Saharanpur is also important for the grand old party, which has sought the Saharanpur rural and Behat assembly seats under the Lok Sabha constituency from the Samajwadi Party, which had won from there in the 2022 state elections, as part of seat-sharing for the 2027 assembly elections.
“We had organised a successful Kisan Adhikar Yatra in the western region in October to flag the issues related to the farmers, who suffered high fertiliser prices, unavailability of quality seeds and were seeking compensation for damaged crops. The farmers have been neglected for a long time and are looking up to the Congress. The BSp’s supporters too will shift this time as only the Congress talks about the rights of the Dalits,” former state unit chief Ajay Rai told ETV Bharat.
Rai had flagged off the kisan yatra in the presence of Masood. In the run-up to Rahul’s rally, state unit chief Aradhana Misra launched a voter outreach drive on Wednesday from Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region to assure the voters that the INDIA bloc will provide good governance in the state next year. Over the coming days, she will interact with the voters in the western region, including Shahjahanpur, Agra and Mathura, on Nov 20, 21 and 22, respectively, said party insiders.
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