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Rahul to Launch Uttar Pradesh Campaign On December 10 As Priyanka Targets Punjab On November 26

Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka. ( PTI )

By Amit Agnihotri 4 Min Read

New Delhi: As preparations begin for a high-stakes election, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to kick off the campaign of the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Saharanpur on December 10.

With an eye set on the rich political soil of western Uttar Pradesh, the purpose of the launch is to strengthen the support base of the farming community and reach out to the traditional base of BSP voters. As Rahul sets his eyes on Uttar Pradesh, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her entry on November 26 in the grand old party’s campaign in poll-bound Punjab, where she will further challenge the ruling AAP in its stronghold, the Malwa region.

Earlier, on November 4, Rahul had launched the Congress’d Punjab campaign for the 2027 assembly elections from Sangrur in the Malwa region. The gathering, dubbed the ‘Insaaf’ rally, had targeted the state government over its failures in curbing the widespread drug menace and poor law and order situation. The Congress insiders said Priyanka is likely to flag these two issues and will also highlight matters related to women, who comprise half the electorate, at the rally, likely to be held in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which also falls in the Malwa region. “Rahul Gandhi has already launched the party campaign in the state. Over the coming days, our star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will also visit the state. The Congress is very aggressive ahead of the polls. Several senior leaders will also visit the state. Their schedules are being worked out,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat. “We are going to challenge the ruling AAP in their stronghold, the Malwa region. After Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rally, we will soon hold another major event in the region,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat. Before Priyanka's rally in Punjab, the state unit will organise a big event in Khanna on November 19 to mark the culmination of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle yatra across the state to alert the youth against the menace of drugs.