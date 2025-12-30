ETV Bharat / state

Rahul, Priyanka Reach Ranthambore National Park To Celebrate New Year

Sawai Madhopur: Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur town on Tuesday to celebrate the New Year.

The siblings reached Sawai Madhopur from Delhi via road around 12:30 pm along with their family. Priyanka's son, Rehan, recently got engaged to Aviva Baig from Delhi, and the Baig family is also accompanying them. The Gandhi family is scheduled to stay for four days, till January 2, at Sher Bagh, a five-star luxury resort near the national park. Rehan is also an avid photographer.

During their stay, Rahul and Priyanka are expected to spend time at the Sher Bagh resort and may also visit the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. Priyanka, who is also the Congress general secretary, had enjoyed private wildlife trips, family stays, and safari outings over multiple years at the national park, most recently in late 2025, in late 2024, and in 2023 — demonstrating that Ranthambore is a frequent destination for her personal and family travel.