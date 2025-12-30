Rahul, Priyanka Reach Ranthambore National Park To Celebrate New Year
Priyanka, who is also the Congress general secretary, had enjoyed private wildlife trips, family stays, and safari outings over multiple years at the national park.
December 30, 2025
Sawai Madhopur: Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur town on Tuesday to celebrate the New Year.
The siblings reached Sawai Madhopur from Delhi via road around 12:30 pm along with their family. Priyanka's son, Rehan, recently got engaged to Aviva Baig from Delhi, and the Baig family is also accompanying them. The Gandhi family is scheduled to stay for four days, till January 2, at Sher Bagh, a five-star luxury resort near the national park. Rehan is also an avid photographer.
During their stay, Rahul and Priyanka are expected to spend time at the Sher Bagh resort and may also visit the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. Priyanka, who is also the Congress general secretary, had enjoyed private wildlife trips, family stays, and safari outings over multiple years at the national park, most recently in late 2025, in late 2024, and in 2023 — demonstrating that Ranthambore is a frequent destination for her personal and family travel.
Priyanka was in Ranthambore on September 29 with her children for a private visit and spent around three to four days there enjoying tiger safaris and family time. She was at the national park in October this year and enjoyed a tiger safari and spent time at the Sher Bagh hotel with her family.
She also visited Ranthambore following the Wayanad bypolls last year, staying for about five days with her family at a hotel near Sher Bagh. Priyanka had also visited Ranthambore multiple times before in 2023, too, with her husband, Robert Vadra, and children. Her birthdays were also celebrated at Ranthambore in previous years, showing a recurring personal connection to the place.
