Rahul Gandhi Is Mentally Ill, Needs Treatment: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi is mentally ill and needs medical treatment, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a visit to Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur on Monday. Attacking the Congress leader, Sarma further asked whether Rahul Gandhi could read the India-US trade deal?

The Assam CM went on to assert that the situation in Assam is extremely critical. He added, "The demography of Assam has changed. The Muslim population has now reached 40 per cent. Out of these, 3-4 per cent are Indian, but the remaining 36 per cent are 'Bangladeshis' who arrived in Assam during the Congress regime and settled there. We have launched a campaign, but everyone needs to support us in this campaign".

Sarma also said that in the last five years, his government has targeted to clear 1.5 lakh acres of land from encroachers. "We have already cleared 50,000 acres of land in Assam from Bangladeshi infiltrators. In the next five years, we will clear 1,50,000 acres. We drive out 100-150 infiltrators every day. You will be surprised to know that 1 million acres of land in Assam are occupied by infiltrators," said the CM.