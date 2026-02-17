Rahul Gandhi Is Mentally Ill, Needs Treatment: Himanta Biswa Sarma
"Assam's Muslim population is now 40%, of which, 3-4% are Indian. The rest are 'Bangladeshis' who entered Assam during Congress rule," claims Assam CM.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi is mentally ill and needs medical treatment, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a visit to Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur on Monday. Attacking the Congress leader, Sarma further asked whether Rahul Gandhi could read the India-US trade deal?
The Assam CM went on to assert that the situation in Assam is extremely critical. He added, "The demography of Assam has changed. The Muslim population has now reached 40 per cent. Out of these, 3-4 per cent are Indian, but the remaining 36 per cent are 'Bangladeshis' who arrived in Assam during the Congress regime and settled there. We have launched a campaign, but everyone needs to support us in this campaign".
Sarma also said that in the last five years, his government has targeted to clear 1.5 lakh acres of land from encroachers. "We have already cleared 50,000 acres of land in Assam from Bangladeshi infiltrators. In the next five years, we will clear 1,50,000 acres. We drive out 100-150 infiltrators every day. You will be surprised to know that 1 million acres of land in Assam are occupied by infiltrators," said the CM.
Commenting on a statement of the Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, comparing Shivaji with Tipu Sultan, the Assam CM said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the protector of Hindus, while Tipu Sultan was the destroyer of Hindus. "How can they both be compared? Those making such statements lack knowledge of history," he said.
Sapkal has already been booked in Pune over the alleged comment. BJP Pune president Dheeraj Ghate, who filed the complaint against Sapkal, said his statement hurt the sentiments of those who revere the Maratha king.
The Assam CM, visiting the Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, performed darshan and puja of the goddess as per rituals. Local MLA Ratnakar Mishra and the District Magistrate honoured him with a picture of Maa Vindhyavasini.
Also Read:
- ‘Court Becomes A Political Battleground…’, SC Declines To Hear Pleas Against Assam CM Over Rifle Video
- War On Illegal Muslim Immigrants From Bangladesh To Continue: Assam CM
- Communist Parties Move SC Seeking Action Against Himanta Biswa Sarma For Hate Speech
- 'Suppressing SIT Report, Dragging My Minor Children', 'Super Flop Political Drama': Gaurav Gogoi Responds To Sarma