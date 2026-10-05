ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Writes To Mohan Yadav As Congress Corners Madhya Pradesh Govt On Recruitment Of Teachers

Bhopal: The Congress party is trying to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Madhya Pradesh government on the issue of a paucity of teachers and a crumbling education system in the state.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge and has demanded that the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, increase the number of Class II and Class III posts in the recruitment of teachers.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has written a letter to Yadav highlighting the vacant posts of teachers posts in government schools in the state while referring to the ongoing movement regarding recruitments.

In his letter written on September 29, Gandhi said that the candidates aspiring for teaching jobs had raised the issue with him in Indore recently.

"There are already more than 100,000 vacant positions of teachers in the government schools in Madhya Pradesh, which is directly affecting the education of children in the state. In the Teacher Recruitment 2025, recruitment for 13,089 Class III and 10,800 Class II positions has been announced, but the candidates are demanding an increase in the number of positions. Therefore, the number of positions should be increased as it will provide better education to the children and permanent jobs to thousands of youths," Gandhi said.