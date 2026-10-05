Rahul Gandhi Writes To Mohan Yadav As Congress Corners Madhya Pradesh Govt On Recruitment Of Teachers
Gandhi has demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav increase the number of Class II and Class III posts for teachers.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Bhopal: The Congress party is trying to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Madhya Pradesh government on the issue of a paucity of teachers and a crumbling education system in the state.
Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge and has demanded that the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, increase the number of Class II and Class III posts in the recruitment of teachers.
Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has written a letter to Yadav highlighting the vacant posts of teachers posts in government schools in the state while referring to the ongoing movement regarding recruitments.
In his letter written on September 29, Gandhi said that the candidates aspiring for teaching jobs had raised the issue with him in Indore recently.
"There are already more than 100,000 vacant positions of teachers in the government schools in Madhya Pradesh, which is directly affecting the education of children in the state. In the Teacher Recruitment 2025, recruitment for 13,089 Class III and 10,800 Class II positions has been announced, but the candidates are demanding an increase in the number of positions. Therefore, the number of positions should be increased as it will provide better education to the children and permanent jobs to thousands of youths," Gandhi said.
He said that many candidates had scored good marks in the recruitment exam and many were also working as guest teachers, but due to a smaller number of posts, they are unable to get permanent jobs.
In the letter, Gandhi also raised the concerns of candidates who have exceeded the age limit while waiting for recruitment opportunities. He questioned the need for protests and hunger strikes to press their demands and alleged that instead of addressing the concerns of some protesting candidates, they were being sent notices.
Gandhi urged Yadav to immediately withdraw the notices sent to the protesting candidates and address their grievances. He also demanded immediate commencement of promotions and a second round of counselling for Class II and Class III recruitment.
Gandhi's letter comes after an appeal by the candidates aspiring to be teachers in Madhya Pradesh who are protesting over the lesser number of positions and demanding an increase.
According to Gandhi, the candidates have informed him that the Madhya Pradesh Education Department has approved over 1.15 lakh positions for teachers while only around 15,000 posts are currently being filled under the recruitment process.
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