Rahul Gandhi To Meet Ex-Servicemen, Address Congress Workers During Two-Day Visit To Uttarkhand
Over the past weeks, senior leaders visited all the Assembly seats to connect with the voters and got feedback from the workers
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has now set his focus on Uttarakhand, where the Congress hopes to regain power in 2027 by dislodging the BJP-led government headed by Pushkar Singh Dhami.
According to party sources, Rahul will visit the hill state on June 4 and 5, during which he will address a rally in Almora and also interact with ex-servicemen in Pauri on the first day.
On the second day, he will address party workers and office-bearers in Dehradun.
“Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state in the first week of June will give a push to the party campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The state government is facing anti-incumbency due to misgovernance and corruption issues. The youths are looking for a change due to unemployment,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Surender Sharma told ETV Bharat.
According to sources, though Rahul is likely to target the state government’s policies, he will also discuss issues related to ex-servicemen as well as their concerns over the Agniveer scheme in the defence sector.
The Congress had been opposing the Agniveer scheme under which youths get a job in the armed forces only for four years. Since there is a huge population of ex-servicemen in the state, who have been regular soldiers, the sentiment against the Agniveer scheme has been high.
The first batch of the Agniveer will be retiring in September, and party insiders said the negative aspects of the scheme in terms of prospects for the youth will show thereafter.
Besides, Rahul will also flag the high unemployment rate affecting the youth as well as the recent fuel hikes by the Centre that have affected people across the country.
There has been infighting in the state unit of Congress for years, but party managers claim the issues have been sorted out, following which senior leader Ganesh Godiyal was made the state unit chief in November 2025.
Before Godiyal, two-term MLA Karan Mahara was at the helm.
Over the past weeks, senior leaders visited all the Assembly seats to connect with the voters and get feedback from the workers on how the party should devise future strategies.
“In 2027, the Uttarakhand Congress will have an opportunity, and the state too wants to see a change. The current model of governance will destroy the state. The people now want politics based on public interest and employment,” former chief minister Harish Rawat told ETV Bharat.
“The common man is deeply distressed today due to inflation. There is unrest among workers across the state. They are raising their voices in various places for a salary increase, expressing their discontent in different ways. Despite working for years on end, the factories are not retaining them as regular employees," he said.
"They are forced to take a three-month break each year, after which they must go through the hiring process all over again from scratch. In a way, they are living in a situation worse than that of bonded labourers. Workers have many more issues. The government sees only one solution: police batons. I believe the government should engage in talks with mill owners and take its own initiatives so that these workers can get better wages," he said.
The Congress is also focusing on wooing the tribals who are seeking land rights.
AICC in charge of the tribal department, Vikrant Bhuria, visited the state on May 24 and held interactions with the local leaders.
"The tribal society has always stood with the Congress, which has fought for their rights. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is fighting to raise the voice of the poor, tribal, and the oppressed in society. We have promised that if we come to power, the cancelled land leases of tribals will be restored and their land rights will be reinstated," Godiyal said.
"In the hills, the 'land's guardian' is the term used for the true owner and protector of the land. Tribal society, too, is the protector, guardian, and rightful claimant of the land. Ensuring their respect, rights, and identity is the collective responsibility of us all," he said.
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