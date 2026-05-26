ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi To Meet Ex-Servicemen, Address Congress Workers During Two-Day Visit To Uttarkhand

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has now set his focus on Uttarakhand, where the Congress hopes to regain power in 2027 by dislodging the BJP-led government headed by Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to party sources, Rahul will visit the hill state on June 4 and 5, during which he will address a rally in Almora and also interact with ex-servicemen in Pauri on the first day.

On the second day, he will address party workers and office-bearers in Dehradun.

“Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state in the first week of June will give a push to the party campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The state government is facing anti-incumbency due to misgovernance and corruption issues. The youths are looking for a change due to unemployment,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Surender Sharma told ETV Bharat.

According to sources, though Rahul is likely to target the state government’s policies, he will also discuss issues related to ex-servicemen as well as their concerns over the Agniveer scheme in the defence sector.

The Congress had been opposing the Agniveer scheme under which youths get a job in the armed forces only for four years. Since there is a huge population of ex-servicemen in the state, who have been regular soldiers, the sentiment against the Agniveer scheme has been high.

The first batch of the Agniveer will be retiring in September, and party insiders said the negative aspects of the scheme in terms of prospects for the youth will show thereafter.

Besides, Rahul will also flag the high unemployment rate affecting the youth as well as the recent fuel hikes by the Centre that have affected people across the country.

There has been infighting in the state unit of Congress for years, but party managers claim the issues have been sorted out, following which senior leader Ganesh Godiyal was made the state unit chief in November 2025.