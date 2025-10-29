ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Will Suffer Consequences In Bihar Polls For Remarks Against Modi: Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will "pay the price" for his recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and for insulting 'Chhathi Maiya' and her devotees.

Reacting to Gandhi’s comment that Prime Minister Modi would "even dance" for votes, Shah, during an interview with News18 Network, said, "Rahul Gandhi will have to pay the price for this in the elections. Rahul spoke about Modi in a derogatory manner and insulted his mother, but every time he has done this, the lotus has bloomed from the mud of lowered standards."

He said, "Rahul Gandhi has not insulted Modi, but he has insulted Chhathi Maiya and her devotees. He will suffer the adverse consequences of this in the Bihar elections. I am fully confident that the voters of Bihar will not forget the insult to Chhathi Maiya and Modi ji."

The remarks from Shah came after Gandhi, addressing a public rally, alleged that the PM can "do everything, even dance on stage" for votes.

The comments have sparked a sharp political exchange ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP accusing the Congress leader of demeaning voters while the Opposition continues to target the ruling party over unemployment and governance issues in the state.

